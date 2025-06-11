



India’s TEJAS fighter jet program is undergoing a significant technological leap, driven by the integration of advanced Israeli systems that are set to dramatically enhance its combat capabilities.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is preparing to induct the new TEJAS MK-1A (also referred to as the A1 variant), a domestically developed light combat aircraft that now incorporates a suite of Israeli technologies, bringing it closer to Western standards and bolstering its operational effectiveness in the wake of heightened regional tensions, particularly following the recent conflict with Pakistan.





A key upgrade is the installation of the Elta-made Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, a state-of-the-art system from Israel Aerospace Industries, which replaces the older radar technology and provides the TEJAS with superior target detection, tracking, and engagement capabilities.





This radar is complemented by an advanced electronic warfare suite, also supplied by Elta, enhancing the aircraft’s survivability against modern threats. Pilots will benefit from the latest helmet-mounted sighting system developed by Elbit Systems, allowing for rapid target acquisition and engagement, while Rafael’s radar-guided Derby missiles will significantly improve the TEJAS’s air-to-air combat prowess.





The integration of these Israeli systems is being carried out under India’s “Make in India” initiative, ensuring that all 83 jets in the new order are equipped with these multimillion-dollar technologies manufactured domestically in partnership with Indian firms. This approach not only strengthens indigenous defence manufacturing but also ensures technology transfer and local expertise development.





The enhancements make the TEJAS MK-1A arguably more reliant on Israeli technology than even some Israeli Air Force jets, which are often equipped with American radars due to US export restrictions.





The program has faced delays, primarily due to supply chain issues with US-made engines and, at times, bottlenecks in Israeli component deliveries. Nonetheless, this modernization marks a critical milestone for India’s defence sector, as the IAF seeks to replace ageing MiG-21 and Jaguar fleets and address its shortfall in fighter squadrons—currently 31, well below the planned 42.





Looking ahead, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) is developing even more advanced versions of the TEJAS, with features such as canard wings for greater manoeuvrability, extended range, and further upgraded systems. Israeli, French, and American firms are competing to supply these next-generation technologies.





Israeli technology is playing a pivotal role in transforming the TEJAS into a formidable, modern fighter jet, strengthening India’s air-power and defence self-reliance while deepening strategic ties between India and Israel.





IDN







