



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasised a renewed commitment to strengthening India-Canada relations following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.





Carney described the meeting as “foundational” and a “necessary first step,” highlighting the importance of a frank and open exchange of views, particularly around law enforcement cooperation and addressing transnational repression. He stressed that both nations agreed to lay the groundwork for rebuilding a relationship based on mutual respect, sovereignty, and trust.





A key outcome of the discussions was the decision to move forward with appointing High Commissioners to each other’s capitals, a move seen as essential for restoring normal diplomatic and consular services. Carney acknowledged the deep connections between the peoples and businesses of both countries and underscored that these ties are currently underserved due to the absence of full diplomatic representation. He reiterated that both governments are committed to realizing the potential of the bilateral relationship, though he cautioned that significant work remains to be done.





Addressing questions about the case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Carney confirmed that he and Modi discussed the importance of direct law enforcement dialogue and cooperation, as well as the broader issue of transnational repression. He noted that a judicial process is ongoing in Canada and refrained from further comment, citing the sensitive nature of the case.





The backdrop to these developments is the diplomatic strain that emerged last year after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in 2023—an accusation India strongly denied as “absurd” and “motivated.”





The episode led to reciprocal diplomatic withdrawals and heightened tensions, with India recalling six diplomats after Canadian authorities declared them “persons of interest” in the investigation.





Following the Modi-Carney meeting, both leaders reaffirmed the importance of India-Canada ties and agreed to take constructive steps toward restoring stability in the relationship, including the early return of High Commissioners, according to a statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs.





In addition to bilateral issues, Carney addressed several global concerns at the press conference. He reiterated the G7’s commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East, singling out Iran as a principal source of regional instability and stressing the need to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Carney announced a new package of sanctions targeting Russian entities and additional financial and military support for Ukraine, including over two billion dollars in funding and a 2.3 billion dollar loan for infrastructure rebuilding.





The G7 Summit, which brings together leaders from the world’s major advanced economies, marked Prime Minister Modi’s sixth consecutive participation, underscoring India’s growing engagement with global governance forums.



