



Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan held a significant meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, reaffirming the strong commitment of both nations to deepen their bilateral relationship across a wide range of sectors.





This high-level dialogue underscores the enduring partnership between India and Japan, two major democracies and economic powers in the Indo-Pacific region.





During their discussions, both leaders emphasised the importance of collaboration in areas such as trade, technology, infrastructure development, and security. They reiterated their shared vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, highlighting the need for enhanced cooperation to address regional and global challenges.





The talks also touched upon emerging areas like digital innovation, clean energy, and resilient supply chains, reflecting the dynamic and evolving nature of India-Japan ties.





Prime Minister Modi, sharing insights from the meeting on his official social media handle, described the deliberations as insightful and productive. He noted that both countries remain steadfast in their resolve to further deepen cooperation, not only at the governmental level but also through greater people-to-people exchanges, cultural ties, and educational partnerships.





This renewed commitment is expected to translate into tangible progress in joint projects and strategic initiatives in the coming months.





The meeting at the G7 Summit serves as a testament to the robust and forward-looking relationship between India and Japan. It highlights the mutual respect and shared values that have long defined their partnership, setting the stage for even closer collaboration in the future.





Based On ANI Report







