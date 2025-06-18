



Prime Minister Narendra Modi actively engaged in a series of high-level bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening global partnerships and advancing the priorities of the Global South.





Upon his arrival at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge, PM Modi was ceremonially welcomed, marking his first visit to Canada in a decade and his sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.





PM Modi’s diplomatic engagements included substantive discussions with leaders from Mexico, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, France, and Canada. His meeting with President Lee Jae-Myung of South Korea focused on deepening the India-Republic of Korea Special Strategic Partnership, with particular emphasis on cooperation in trade, critical and emerging technologies, green hydrogen, shipbuilding, culture, and people-to-people ties. Both leaders also addressed regional and global issues of mutual concern.





In his first meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, PM Modi congratulated her on her historic electoral victory and discussed avenues for expanding cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, semiconductors, critical minerals, healthcare, trade, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, and digital innovation. The leaders exchanged perspectives on key global and regional issues, with a shared focus on the priorities of the Global South. PM Modi also extended an invitation to President Sheinbaum to visit India and expressed gratitude for Mexico’s support in India’s fight against terrorism.





Furthering India’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific, PM Modi met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, reinforcing the strong bilateral relationship. He also interacted with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, underscoring the importance of South-South cooperation.





Host nation Canada played a central role, with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcoming PM Modi and highlighting the significance of India-Canada ties. PM Modi also held a pull-aside meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, reflecting the ongoing strategic dialogue between India and France.





Throughout his visit, PM Modi emphasized India’s role as a bridge for global progress and cooperation, reiterating his commitment to sharing India’s perspectives on critical global challenges and championing the interests of the Global South. His participation in the G7 Summit was part of a broader three-nation official tour, which began with Cyprus and will conclude with Croatia.





PM Modi’s engagements at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis showcased India’s proactive diplomacy, focus on strengthening bilateral and multilateral partnerships, and dedication to addressing global issues collaboratively while promoting the concerns of developing nations.





Based On ANI Report







