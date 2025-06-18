



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Alberta, Canada, on June 17, 2025, to attend the G7 Summit, marking his first visit to Canada in a decade and his sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.





He was received by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, signifying a potential reset in bilateral ties after a period of strained relations between India and Canada. Modi’s arrival was marked by a ceremonial welcome at Calgary airport, where he was greeted by India’s acting High Commissioner, Chinmoy Naik.





During his visit, PM Modi emphasized India’s commitment to highlighting the priorities of the Global South and engaging on key global issues. In his statement, he noted his intention to meet various world leaders and share perspectives on pressing matters such as energy security, technology, and innovation, with a special focus on the intersection of artificial intelligence and energy, as well as quantum technologies.





The Ministry of External Affairs underscored that Modi would participate in G7 discussions centred on the future of energy security, diversification, technology, infrastructure, and investment, aiming to ensure access and affordability in a rapidly changing world.





Modi’s schedule at the summit was notably intense, with 12 meetings packed into a span of 10 hours. He held bilateral talks with leaders including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and South Korean Prime Minister Lee Jae-myung. These meetings focused on a range of issues, from counter-terrorism and trade to technology, green hydrogen, and people-to-people exchanges. Modi also participated in the customary group photograph with other world leaders, symbolizing India’s ongoing engagement with the G7 despite not being a formal member.





The summit is being held against a backdrop of global tensions, including conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, and follows India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks. Modi’s visit is seen as significant not only for multilateral diplomacy but also for the potential to rebuild India-Canada relations, particularly after the diplomatic fallout under former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.





PM Modi’s participation at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis underscores India’s active role in global forums, its focus on energy security and technological innovation, and a renewed effort to strengthen ties with Canada and other major economies in a complex international environment.





Based On ANI Report



