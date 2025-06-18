



India and Canada have agreed to reinstate their High Commissioners and restore full diplomatic ties, marking a significant breakthrough after nearly two years of strained relations. This development followed a "positive and constructive" bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit, held in Kananaskis, Alberta.





This was PM Modi’s first visit to Canada in a decade and his sixth consecutive appearance at the G7 Summit, where he addressed key global issues, including energy security and the fight against terrorism, and reiterated India's stance against double standards on terrorism.





The diplomatic fallout between the two nations began in 2023 when then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the assassination of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, allegations that India categorically denied. In the aftermath, both countries expelled each other's diplomats, and relations plummeted, impacting not just diplomatic services but also trade and people-to-people contact.





With Mark Carney taking office as Canada’s new Prime Minister in March 2025, both sides signalled a willingness to reset ties. During their meeting at the G7 Summit, PM Modi and PM Carney agreed to appoint new High Commissioners, a move described by both as the first "calibrated step" towards restoring stability and normalcy in bilateral relations.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasised that this restoration is foundational and will be followed by further diplomatic measures, including the resumption of senior and working-level discussions in areas such as trade, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.





Both leaders underscored the importance of shared democratic values, mutual respect, and the rule of law as the basis for their renewed engagement. They also acknowledged the significance of India-Canada relations for their respective citizens and businesses, aiming to return to regular diplomatic services and foster greater cooperation in the future.





The decision to reinstate High Commissioners marks a pivotal moment in India-Canada relations, paving the way for a gradual normalisation of ties after a period of deep diplomatic discord.





