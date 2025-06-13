Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong





India and China have taken significant steps toward rebuilding and stabilising their bilateral relationship, with a renewed focus on people-centric engagements. During Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong's two-day visit to New Delhi on June 12-13, 2025, he met with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to review developments since their last meeting in Beijing earlier this year.





Both sides agreed to continue efforts aimed at stabilising ties, emphasising initiatives that directly benefit the people of both countries.





A key highlight of the discussions was India's appreciation of China's cooperation in resuming the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, a pilgrimage of deep cultural and religious significance. Additionally, the two countries discussed the outcomes of the April 2025 Expert Level Mechanism meeting on transboundary rivers, with India expressing hope for progress on the resumption of hydrological data sharing and other cooperative measures.





The talks also addressed practical steps to enhance connectivity and exchanges. Both parties agreed to expedite the resumption of direct air services, with India expressing hope for an early conclusion of an updated Air Services Agreement. Visa facilitation, as well as increased exchanges between media and think tanks, were identified as priorities to foster greater people-to-people contact.





In celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, India and China positively assessed planned commemorative activities and agreed to facilitate their implementation. This anniversary serves as a platform to further deepen mutual understanding and cooperation.





Amid these diplomatic efforts, India raised concerns regarding the predictability of rare earth metal supplies, which are crucial for industries such as the auto sector. The Chinese government's recent export controls on certain rare earth items have impacted Indian industries, prompting India to engage with China to ensure stable and predictable supply chains in line with international practices. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed ongoing discussions with Chinese authorities in both Delhi and Beijing to address these concerns.





These developments occur against the backdrop of broader global interest in rare earth supplies, with the United States recently announcing a deal with China to secure rare earth materials following intense trade negotiations. This underscores the strategic importance of rare earths and the interconnectedness of global supply chains.





Overall, the recent India-China engagements reflect a pragmatic approach to rebuilding ties, prioritising people-to-people exchanges, connectivity, and economic cooperation, while also addressing critical supply chain issues vital to both countries' industries.





Based On ANI Report







