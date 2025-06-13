



The Indian Navy has achieved a major milestone in its quest for self-reliance by inducting the first-ever indigenously manufactured anti-aircraft gun barrels for its frontline Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM) systems. These barrels, now produced at the Field Gun Factory in Kanpur, mark a significant departure from the earlier practice of importing them or manufacturing them under license from the Italian defence firm OTO Melara at BHEL Haridwar.





A team of 12 Indian engineers developed the new barrels over three years, resulting in a product that is expected to reduce costs and eliminate the Navy’s dependence on foreign suppliers. Two of these Kanpur-made barrels have already been delivered to the Navy, and all current and future warships are slated to be equipped with these indigenous versions. This development aligns with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative and comes in the wake of the Navy’s aggressive deployments, such as during Operation Sindoor, and its participation in major maritime drills with international partners.





The SRGM is a high-speed, medium-calibre naval gun system capable of firing 120 rounds per minute, with a barrel length of 4,588 mm and the ability to launch 76mm shells at targets up to 15 km away. Its rapid rate of fire and precision make it highly effective against fast-moving threats, including aircraft and missiles, as well as in multi-target scenarios typical of modern naval warfare.





The Ministry of Defence has further reinforced the Navy’s operational capabilities by signing a ₹2,956.89 crore contract with BHEL Haridwar for the supply of 16 upgraded SRGM systems and associated components. The indigenization of these critical components not only ensures a reliable supply chain and reduces maintenance costs but also strengthens India’s ability to sustain prolonged naval operations without reliance on imported parts.





The indigenous production of SRGM barrels represents a significant leap forward for India’s defence manufacturing sector, boosting both the Navy’s firepower and the nation’s strategic autonomy.





