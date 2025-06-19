



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic maiden visit to Croatia on June 18, 2025, marked a significant milestone in the deepening partnership between India and Croatia, being the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister since diplomatic ties were established in 1992. The visit took place against a backdrop of global uncertainty, with both nations seeking to bolster cooperation across a wide range of sectors including defence, trade, technology, and culture.





A central highlight of the visit was the signing of four key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that will shape the trajectory of bilateral cooperation. These agreements cover: cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors, a program of cooperation in science and technology, a cultural exchange program, and an MoU on the Hindi Chair at the University of Zagreb to promote Indian language and culture.





The extension of the Hindi Chair until 2030 and the finalization of a five-year cultural exchange program underscore the enduring academic and civilizational ties between the two countries, with the University of Zagreb’s Indology department being a focal point of Indian studies in Europe for over six decades.





During delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Modi and his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenkovic, discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade and supply chain resilience, with a particular focus on the early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The leaders also agreed to strengthen collaboration in defense, building upon previous agreements, and to formulate a long-term Defense Cooperation Plan emphasizing training, military exchange, and defense industry cooperation. The India-Croatia Startup Bridge Initiative, launched in 2021, was reaffirmed as a platform to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, providing international market access for startups from both countries, especially in fields like AI, green tech, and robotics.





The visit also addressed broader strategic issues. Both leaders emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving global conflicts, reaffirmed their commitment to counter-terrorism, and expressed gratitude for Croatia’s solidarity following the terror attacks in Pahalgam. The talks included discussions on enhancing connectivity through initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and the anticipated signing of a mobility agreement to facilitate the movement of people for tourism, education, and business.





Prime Minister Modi highlighted the complementarity of the two economies, identifying opportunities for Croatian companies in India’s port modernisation and coastal development projects, particularly under the Sagarmala initiative. Both sides also agreed to expand cooperation in pharmaceuticals, information technology, clean and digital technology, and renewable energy.





The visit was marked by warm cultural exchanges, with traditional Indian performances and widespread enthusiasm for Indian culture among Croatians, reflecting the strong people-to-people connections that underpin the bilateral relationship. The historic nature of the visit, the signing of landmark agreements, and the renewed commitment to strategic, economic, and cultural cooperation underscore the growing momentum in the India-Croatia partnership and its significance within the broader context of the India-EU Strategic Partnership and India’s engagement with Central and Eastern Europe.





Based On ANI Report







