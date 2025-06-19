



Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a historic and warm welcome in Zagreb, Croatia, on June 18, 2025, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Balkan nation. Upon arrival at his hotel, he was greeted enthusiastically by members of the Indian community with chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai," accompanied by traditional Indian dance performances, showcasing the vibrant cultural connection between the two countries.





A significant highlight of the welcome was a group of Croatian nationals dressed in white who joined PM Modi in chanting the Gayatri Mantra and other Sanskrit verses. This moment symbolized the deep cultural ties and mutual respect between India and Croatia.





The prime minister shared a video of this chanting on his official social media handle, expressing his happiness at the respect Indian culture commands in Croatia and emphasising the strength and vibrancy of cultural bonds between the two nations.





PM Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Croatia, acknowledging their contributions to the country's progress while maintaining strong ties to their Indian roots. He noted the enthusiasm among the Indian community regarding his visit and its potential to strengthen bilateral relations further.





In a special gesture of hospitality, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković personally received PM Modi at the airport. Modi's visit to Zagreb followed his participation in the G7 Summit in Canada and a prior visit to Cyprus, forming the final leg of his three-nation tour.





The warm welcome, cultural performances, and Sanskrit chanting underscored the growing friendship and cooperation between India and Croatia, highlighting the importance of cultural diplomacy in international relations.





