



Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has lauded India’s rising global stature, emphasising the nation’s bold and inclusive vision for development, sustainability, and technological innovation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





In his remarks, Plenkovic highlighted India’s successful hosting of the 2023 G20 summit and its upcoming Global Artificial Intelligence Summit, both of which he cited as clear indicators of India’s global leadership and its emergence as a strong advocate for the Global South. He noted that India’s dynamic approach to international affairs resonates with Croatia’s own aspirations for progress and cooperation.





Plenkovic underscored Croatia’s unique position as a member of both the European Union and NATO, and its role as a Mediterranean gateway to Central Europe. He pointed to the Three Seas Initiative—a regional cooperation platform connecting 13 EU member states between the Adriatic, Baltic, and Black Seas—as a key area where Croatia can help strengthen strategic connectivity between Europe and India.





The initiative, conceived in 2015 and supported by strategic partners including the United States, Germany, the European Commission, and Japan, aims to boost economic growth, energy security, and cohesion within the region.





The Croatian Prime Minister also emphasised the potential for deepening bilateral cooperation with India in diverse fields such as trade, technology, science, education, mobility, defense, culture, and tourism. He warmly welcomed Prime Minister Modi to Croatia, reaffirming the enduring friendship and shared commitment to mutual respect and genuine partnership between the two nations.





Highlighting the historical ties between Croatia and India, Plenkovic referenced Marco Polo, the legendary explorer born on the Croatian island of Korcula, who introduced India’s wonders to Europe.





He also mentioned the contribution of Croatian scholar Philip Bezdigi, who authored the first printed Sanskrit grammar in the 18th century, thus laying the foundation for Europe’s academic engagement with India’s linguistic and philosophical traditions. The University of Zagreb began Sanskrit studies in 1876, further cementing this cultural dialogue.





Plenkovic also drew attention to Stepan Radic, a prominent Croatian leader inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings, as an example of the philosophical and political connections between the two countries.





Concluding his remarks with a toast, Plenkovic celebrated the enduring friendship between Croatia and India, expressing optimism for a future built on trust, mutual respect, and shared success. He emphasised the importance of continued learning, inspiration, and cooperation, envisioning both nations walking together on a path of innovation, understanding, and peace.





Based On ANI Report







