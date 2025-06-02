



Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, the flagship company of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group, has set ambitious goals to become a leading force in India’s defence export sector. The company is targeting ₹3,000 crore in exports of 155 mm ammunition and aggregates by the end of the financial year 2027, with a specific aim to achieve ₹1,500 crore in exports for the current year.





This aggressive push follows initial export revenues of approximately ₹100 crore in artillery ammunition and aggregates, positioning the company on a trajectory to rank among the top three defence exporters in India.





The primary focus for Reliance Infrastructure’s defence exports is the European Union, where countries are experiencing significant demand for restocking artillery ammunition.





Experts estimate that the market size for such restocking could reach ₹4,00,000 crore, offering substantial opportunities for growth. The company has already established a presence in the highly competitive markets of the European Union and Southeast Asia, leveraging its manufacturing capabilities and strategic partnerships to expand its footprint.





To support its export ambitions, Reliance Infrastructure is developing Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, with a capital outlay of ₹5,000 crore. The company has secured 1,000 acres of land in the Watad Industrial Area for this project, which is set to become the largest greenfield defence sector initiative by any private company in India.





DADC will house an integrated explosives and ammunition manufacturing plant, significantly enhancing Reliance’s production capacity.





Recently, Reliance Defence, a subsidiary, announced a strategic partnership with Rheinmetall AG, a prominent defence firm based in Düsseldorf, Germany. This collaboration involves Reliance supplying explosives and propellants for medium and large calibre ammunition to Rheinmetall, as well as joint marketing initiatives for selected products.





The partnership is expected to further strengthen Reliance’s position in global defence supply chains. To facilitate this, Reliance Defence is establishing a greenfield manufacturing facility in Ratnagiri, which will have the capacity to produce up to 200,000 artillery shells, 10,000 tons of explosives, and 2,000 tons of propellants annually. This facility will play a crucial role in achieving the company’s objective of becoming a top-three defence exporter in India.





Reliance Infrastructure is rapidly scaling up its defence manufacturing and export operations, driven by strong demand from key international markets and strategic partnerships.





The company’s significant investments in infrastructure and technology underscore its commitment to becoming a global leader in defence exports, with a clear focus on the European Union and Southeast Asia markets.



