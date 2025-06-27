



The demolition of a makeshift Durga Temple in Khilkhet, Dhaka, by Bangladesh Railway authorities has triggered significant diplomatic and communal repercussions, particularly in the context of India-Bangladesh relations and the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh.





On Thursday, Bangladesh Railway authorities demolished the Khilkhet Sarbojanin Shri Shri Durga Mandir, a temporary structure erected on railway land in Dhaka’s Khilkhet area. This action came just three days after a large mob reportedly demanded the removal of the temple.





The authorities justified the demolition by stating that the temple was constructed illegally on railway property. According to officials, the demolition was part of a broader drive to remove illegal encroachments on railway land, though temple committee members and minority organizations allege that no prior notice was given to the community before the demolition took place.





Eyewitness accounts and statements from the temple committee describe a tense atmosphere preceding the demolition. A mob of over 500 people, armed with sticks, reportedly surrounded the temple while worshippers were present late at night. Despite previous permissions granted for temporary worship during Durga Puja, committee members claim the authorities targeted only the temple, leaving other encroachments untouched.





India has expressed deep dismay and strong condemnation over the incident. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a weekly briefing in New Delhi, criticised the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh for failing to provide security to the temple and instead projecting the episode as a matter of illegal land use. Jaiswal emphasised that the demolition resulted in damage to the deity before it could be shifted, and lamented that such incidents continue to recur in Bangladesh.





India’s statement underlined the responsibility of the Bangladeshi government to protect its Hindu minority, their properties, and religious institutions. The MEA spokesperson also noted that the demolition reflected a broader pattern of attacks and repression against religious minorities in Bangladesh, which has intensified since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government and the installation of the interim administration.





The demolition has been widely condemned by several minority organisations in Bangladesh, including the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, the Mahanagor Sarbojanin Puja Committee, and the Minority Rights Movement.





These groups have alleged that the authorities acted without due process and failed to safeguard the rights and security of the Hindu minority. The Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote, an umbrella body of Hindu organisations, called for protests in Dhaka in response to the incident.





This episode has further strained India-Bangladesh relations, which have been under pressure since the change in government in Bangladesh. India has repeatedly criticised the interim government for its inability to prevent attacks on minorities and for what it perceives as a lack of commitment to protecting religious freedom and pluralism in the country.





The demolition of the Durga Temple in Dhaka has become a flashpoint for concerns over minority rights in Bangladesh, drawing sharp criticism from India and highlighting ongoing tensions between the two countries. The incident underscores the vulnerability of religious minorities in Bangladesh and the urgent need for protective measures and dialogue to prevent such occurrences in the future.





Based On ANI Report







