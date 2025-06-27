



The Indian Navy hosted the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Working Group Meeting on Maritime Security (IWG-MARSEC) from 24 to 25 Jun 2025 in New Delhi. The event brought together representatives from 13 IONS member nations: Australia, Bangladesh, France, India, Kenya, Mozambique, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Thailand.





As one of the key Working Groups of the IONS construct, the IWG-MARSEC serves as a dedicated platform for dialogue, cooperation, and actionable outcomes.





Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Foreign Cooperation & Intelligence), in the key address, reiterated India’s steadfast commitment to fostering regional maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and emphasised the growing need for multilateral mechanisms to effectively address contemporary maritime security challenges.





Over the course of the two-day event, delegates engaged in extensive deliberations aimed at strengthening regional maritime security architecture. Discussions focused on enhancing information-sharing frameworks, advancing Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), and adopting collaborative approaches to mitigate emerging threats. The Working Group also deliberated on the formulation of harmonised operational guidelines and practical measures to facilitate coordinated and timely regional responses.





The outcomes of the meeting are expected to play a significant role in reinforcing the collective resolve of member navies to uphold a safe and secure IOR.





