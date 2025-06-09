



External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar commenced the Belgium leg of his official visit to Europe on Monday, June 9, 2025, by meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot. The discussions were comprehensive, centring on strengthening bilateral ties and reinforcing cooperation in countering terrorism.





Dr. Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Belgium’s steadfast support and solidarity in the global fight against terrorism, a stance that aligns closely with India’s policy of “zero tolerance” towards terrorism.





He underscored the robust momentum in both the India-Belgium bilateral engagement and the broader India-European Union partnership, emphasising the potential for further collaboration in emerging sectors such as clean energy, mobility, and pharmaceuticals.





The meeting between the two leaders explored a wide array of collaborative opportunities. Trade and investment featured prominently, reflecting the longstanding economic partnership between India and Belgium.





Both sides recognised the importance of technology, defence, and security cooperation, which are increasingly vital in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape. The pharmaceutical sector, a key area of mutual interest, was highlighted for its potential to drive innovation and address global health challenges. The diamond sector, historically significant in bilateral trade, was also discussed, along with the ongoing efforts to enhance people-to-people ties between the two nations.





Dr. Jaishankar’s visit follows a notable economic mission to India led by Princess Astrid of Belgium three months prior, which included discussions on labour migration, pharmaceuticals, defence, diamonds, space exploration, and green energy.





This recent high-level engagement has set a strong foundation for further deepening cooperation in these areas. The timing of Dr. Jaishankar’s visit is also noteworthy due to the ongoing detention in Belgium of fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who was arrested in mid-April on India’s extradition request. India’s extradition treaty with Belgium is expected to be a point of discussion, as the Indian government seeks to expedite Choksi’s extradition process during the Minister’s stay.





During his visit, Dr. Jaishankar is also scheduled to engage with members of the Indian community in Belgium, reflecting the importance of diaspora relations in India’s foreign policy. The Ministry of External Affairs has highlighted that the collaboration between India and Belgium now spans trade and investment, green energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, the diamond sector, and strong people-to-people ties.





This multifaceted partnership is seen as a model for bilateral cooperation, with both countries committed to expanding their engagement across all relevant domains.





The broader context of Dr. Jaishankar’s European tour includes stops in France and the European Union, where he is engaging in high-level strategic dialogues. In Paris and Marseille, he is meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot and participating in the inaugural Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue, an event that underscores India’s commitment to multilateralism and global cooperation.





The visit to Brussels includes a Strategic Dialogue with EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas, further solidifying the India-EU partnership, which has gained momentum following the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India earlier in the year.





The Ministry of External Affairs has emphasised that Dr. Jaishankar’s visit is expected to deepen India’s friendly relations with the European Union, France, and Belgium, and to give renewed momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas. The discussions in Belgium, in particular, have highlighted the convergence of strategic interests between India and Belgium, with a shared commitment to promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the region and beyond.





