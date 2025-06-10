



India has taken a significant leap in modernizing its military capabilities by successfully testing an artificial intelligence-enabled light machine gun (LMG) system in high-altitude terrain.





The trials, conducted at an elevation of 14,000 feet in collaboration with the Indian Army, featured the AI-powered Negev LMG developed by Dehradun-based BSS Material Ltd. This system showcased its ability to autonomously identify and engage targets in the challenging conditions typical of India’s mountainous border regions, marking a crucial advancement for operations in such rugged environments.





The primary focus of these trials was to evaluate the weapon’s functionality and accuracy under extreme environmental conditions.





The AI-integrated Negev LMG maintained stable target acquisition, adaptive fire control, and semi-autonomous surveillance throughout the tests. At the heart of the system is a sophisticated multi-sensor AI module, which enables automatic target detection, friend-foe classification, and real-time engagement.





This technological core is supported by advanced features such as thermal and optical sensor fusion for precision targeting, ballistic compensation for wind, range, and temperature, and encrypted remote command compatibility.





Designed for deployment in high-risk or logistically challenging environments, the AI-powered Negev system is particularly suited for base defence, convoy protection, and perimeter security—scenarios where rapid response is critical but troop deployment is difficult.





The modular, platform-agnostic AI module can be integrated with a wide range of weapon systems, including anti-drone solutions, and can be deployed on tripods, remote weapon stations (RWS), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and static installations.





This successful trial is part of India’s broader push to modernize its armed forces through indigenous innovation, aligning with the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.





The test follows Operation Sindoor, where Indian weapon systems demonstrated superiority over their Pakistani counterparts in field conditions, further highlighting the importance of technological advancements in defence.





With the integration of AI in weapons like the Negev LMG, India aims to extend its strategic reach into remote and high-risk zones, reducing dependence on manpower and enhancing the safety and effectiveness of its forces.





The AI-enabled Negev LMG represents a transformative step for the Indian military, offering autonomous combat capabilities that are especially valuable in difficult terrain and high-threat environments. This innovation not only strengthens India’s defence posture but also underscores its commitment to indigenous technological advancement in national security.





Based On India-Today Report







