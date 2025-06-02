



Indian Armed Forces Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan stated that Operation Sindoor established a new stance against terrorism. Here are the key takeaways of what he said during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore





Operation Sindoor, launched in the early hours of May 7, 2025, marked a significant escalation and evolution in India’s military response to cross-border terrorism, following the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives.





The operation, as detailed by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, saw Indian forces penetrate up to 300 kilometres inside Pakistani territory with “pinpoint accuracy,” targeting key terror hubs, airfields, and critical infrastructure deep within Pakistan.





This precision was achieved through a calibrated mix of indigenous and foreign platforms, including Sukhoi-30MKIs, Rafales, and Mirage-2000s, equipped with advanced stand-off weapons such as BrahMos, SCALP, Rampage, and Crystal Maze-2 missiles.





General Chauhan, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, emphasised that India’s strikes were not only about retaliation but also about drawing a “new red line” of intolerance against terrorism.





He dismissed Pakistan’s claims of having downed six Indian jets as “absolutely incorrect,” though he acknowledged that India did suffer initial losses in the air. He stressed that the focus should not be on the number of aircraft lost but on understanding and rectifying tactical mistakes, which enabled India to return with greater effectiveness in subsequent strikes.





The initial phase of Operation Sindoor targeted at least nine sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, believed to be training camps and operational hubs for groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. The Indian Army’s artillery regiment and the Indian Air Force employed a combination of precision long-range Excalibur rounds, loitering munitions, and air-launched missiles to neutralise these targets. The operation lasted approximately 25 minutes, according to initial briefings, but the conflict itself escalated over four days, with both sides exchanging missile and drone strikes.





Pakistan responded with coordinated drone and missile attacks on Indian military installations across the Northern and Western theatres, but India’s robust air defence and counter-drone systems intercepted most of these attempts. The Indian Air Force’s S-400 air defence system notably engaged and destroyed Pakistani airborne early warning and control aircraft, further degrading Pakistan’s operational capabilities. Indian strikes also reportedly took out critical Pakistani air defence systems, including Chinese-made HQ-9 and LY-80 systems, using advanced munitions and Kamikaze drones.





General Chauhan highlighted that, despite the intensity of the military exchanges, both sides demonstrated rationality and restraint, keeping the conflict well below the nuclear threshold. He underscored that communication channels remained open throughout the crisis, allowing for crisis management and eventual de-escalation. The ceasefire, brokered on May 10, has held since, with India making it clear that any future terror attacks originating from Pakistani soil will be met with swift and decisive military action.





Operation Sindoor, therefore, represents a paradigm shift in India’s military strategy—moving from deterrence through rhetoric to the direct imposition of costs on terrorist infrastructure and its state sponsors. The operation not only degraded terrorist capacity but also signalled India’s resolve to act with precision and restraint, while drawing clear red lines against future provocations.





