



Rajasthan is poised to become a significant hub for advanced small arms manufacturing within India, marking a major milestone for the state’s defence sector.





Gun parts will be manufactured in different areas, including Jodhpur and Jaipur. Subsequently, the barrel will be manufactured at a factory located in the Boranada industrial area of Jodhpur.





Under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Rising Rajasthan’ initiatives, defence clearance has been secured for projects valued at over ₹1500 crore, with successful testing already completed. This development follows the momentum gained by BrahMos missile production in Uttar Pradesh and signals Rajasthan’s entry into high-value defence manufacturing.





The manufacturing strategy is decentralised and robust. Gun parts will be produced in various regions, notably Jodhpur and Jaipur, with the barrel—a critical component—being manufactured at a dedicated factory in Jodhpur’s Boranada Industrial Area.





The assembly site for the final weapons remains undisclosed for security reasons, reflecting the sensitive nature of the project. This approach not only leverages existing industrial infrastructure but also ensures redundancy and security in the supply chain.





A key challenge identified in the project is ammunition storage, which is subject to stringent regulations. The storage facility must be located at least 8–10 kilometres away from any populated area. The government has been approached to allocate suitable land for this purpose, highlighting the careful planning required for such high-risk infrastructure.





The initiative will produce two advanced weapon systems. The first is a military-grade sniper rifle designed for long-range, high-precision engagement. This rifle is capable of sub-MOA (minute of angle) accuracy at extended distances and can, under certain conditions, accurately hit targets up to 2.4 kilometres away.





It is engineered to perform reliably in diverse environmental conditions and will be a fully indigenous product, aligning with the ‘Made in India’ vision. The second system is a multi-barrel machine gun, notable for its high rate of fire—up to 6,000 rounds per minute—and an effective range of 1,000 yards. The machine gun can fire 15,000 rounds in a single belt feed, and future upgrades may see it adapted for use as a C-RAM (Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar) or anti-aircraft weapon system.





Export potential is a significant aspect of this initiative. According to Ravindra Singh Rathore, a defence start-up founder involved in the project, extensive overseas testing has yielded positive results.





Two levels of government approvals have been secured, and there is already international interest, with countries like Togo and Thailand expressing initial intent to procure these systems. This positions Rajasthan not only as a supplier to the Indian armed forces but also as a potential exporter of advanced defence technology.





This initiative represents a transformative step for Rajasthan’s industrial and defence landscape. By combining advanced manufacturing capabilities, stringent safety protocols, and export-oriented growth, the state is set to play a pivotal role in India’s quest for self-reliance and global competitiveness in the defence sector.





