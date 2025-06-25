



Operation Sindhu, launched by the Government of India, has successfully evacuated thousands of Indian nationals stranded in conflict-hit Iran and Israel amid escalating hostilities between the two nations.





The latest phase of the operation saw a special flight carrying 282 Indian nationals land safely in New Delhi from Mashhad, Iran, at 00:01 hours on June 25, 2025. This brings the total number of Indians evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu to 2,858.





The evacuation was initiated in response to the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the region, particularly following a series of military confrontations between Iran, Israel, and the United States. The conflict, which intensified over the past couple of weeks, prompted the Indian government to act swiftly to ensure the safety of its citizens abroad.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) coordinated the evacuation efforts, utilising special chartered flights and, in the case of Israel, overland routes through Jordan and Egypt before airlifting evacuees back to India.





The evacuees expressed profound relief and gratitude upon arrival in New Delhi. Many praised the Indian government and the Indian Embassy in Iran for their timely intervention and efficient arrangements, noting that the embassy staff provided continuous support and that the evacuation process was smooth and trouble-free. Several returnees remarked that while the situation in Iran had recently improved, conditions had been unpredictable and tense just days earlier.





Operation Sindhu has not only focused on Indian nationals but has also extended assistance to citizens of neighboring countries. In addition to Indians, recent flights included Sri Lankan and Nepalese nationals who were similarly stranded in Iran.





The Indian government emphasised its commitment to helping all those in need, highlighting its role as a regional partner in times of crisis.





The broader context of the evacuation includes a fragile ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States, following a series of retaliatory strikes involving Iran, Israel, and US forces. Despite the ceasefire announcement, sporadic military actions continued, underscoring the urgency of the evacuation mission.





The Indian Air Force and various government agencies worked in concert to expedite the safe return of citizens, with over 3,000 Indians now brought home from Iran and Israel combined under Operation Sindhu.





Operation Sindhu stands as a testament to India’s proactive approach in safeguarding its nationals during international crises. The coordinated efforts of the MEA, Indian embassies, and supporting agencies have been widely acknowledged by those evacuated, reinforcing India’s commitment to the welfare of its diaspora in volatile regions.





Based On ANI Report







