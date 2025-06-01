



The Indian Army has officially confirmed the induction of the TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) remote-controlled weapon station (RCWS) into its operational inventory, marking a significant upgrade to its armoured capabilities.





During a recent visit to a forward post in Northern Sikkim, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Trishakti Corps, Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, reviewed a T-72M1 Ajeya main battle tank (MBT) fitted with the new TASL RCWS. This was the first public confirmation of the weapon system being deployed on a T-72 platform, as evidenced by an image released by the Trishakti Corps on X (formerly Twitter) on 28 May.





The TASL RCWS is equipped with a 12.7 mm NSVT heavy machine gun (HMG), providing enhanced firepower and versatility for armoured units. The integration of advanced sensors—including a day camera, a thermal camera, and a laser rangefinder (LRF)—ensures that the system is capable of operating effectively both during the day and at night.





The RCWS offers a wide elevation range from -10° to 78° and features continuous 360° azimuth traverse, allowing for rapid target acquisition and engagement from any angle. Notably, it is capable of engaging targets at distances of up to 4,000 meters, significantly extending the operational reach and lethality of the T-72 MBT.





This induction is a notable step in the Indian Army’s ongoing efforts to modernize its armoured fleet and improve battlefield readiness, especially in challenging terrain and operational environments like those found in Sikkim.





The adoption of indigenously developed systems such as the TASL RCWS also aligns with broader national objectives to enhance defence preparedness and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. The deployment of this system is expected to boost the Army's operational flexibility and effectiveness, particularly in countering threats in high-altitude and forward-deployed locations.





IDN







