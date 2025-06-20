



India’s foreign policy has entered a dynamic and purposeful new phase, marked by a pragmatic approach and a clear vision for the future. Over the past decade, India has strategically deepened its relationships with major global powers, reflecting its growing confidence and evolving role on the world stage.





The country’s commitment to strategic autonomy and multilateral cooperation has driven this transformation, enabling India to balance its traditional partnerships while forging new alliances that align with its long-term interests.





A cornerstone of this evolution is the robust partnership with the United States, which has matured into a global strategic alliance grounded in shared democratic values and converging interests. Initiatives like the US-India COMPACT and the ambitious “Mission 500” to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 underscore the future-oriented nature of this relationship.





Defence cooperation has reached new heights with the adoption of advanced US military platforms and the establishment of a ten-year framework for major defence collaboration, enhancing India’s military capabilities and strategic deterrence.





India’s ties with Russia have also grown deeper and more structured, underscoring Russia’s continued centrality in India’s foreign policy calculus. The first 2+2 Dialogue and summit-level engagements between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin have expanded cooperation from traditional defence purchases to joint production and research, covering critical platforms like the S-400 missile system and BrahMos missiles. This partnership remains vital for India’s defence self-reliance and strategic autonomy.





France has emerged as another trusted partner, with a relationship built on shared democratic values, respect for international law, and a mutual commitment to multilateralism. The Horizon 2047 Roadmap, advanced during Prime Minister Modi’s recent visits to France, highlights collaboration in security, climate action, and people-to-people ties. The induction of Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force stands as a testament to the depth of Indo-French defence cooperation and mutual trust.





The United Kingdom, too, has witnessed a strengthening of its comprehensive strategic partnership with India. The recent conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and the Double Contribution Convention marks a significant milestone, unlocking vast potential in trade, technology, defence, health, and infrastructure. Initiatives like the Technology and Security Initiative and the UK-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge further cement this multifaceted relationship.





India’s engagement with the European Union has gained momentum, anchored by the establishment of the Trade and Technology Council, a first-of-its-kind mechanism for India. The historic visit of the EU College of Commissioners in February 2025 facilitated wide-ranging ministerial-level discussions, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the world’s two largest democracies and open market economies.





In West Asia, India’s relations have grown significantly, driven by strategic, economic, and cultural engagement. The Strategic Partnership Council with Saudi Arabia, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE, and burgeoning ties with Qatar—highlighted by major investment commitments and digital payment integration—demonstrate India’s proactive approach to leveraging its diaspora, economic potential, and strategic interests in the region.





This decade-long journey reflects India’s transformation into a confident global power, committed to regional and global stability while prioritizing the well-being of its people. By focusing on self-reliance in defence production and technological innovation, India has reinforced its sovereignty and elevated its global standing.





The era of bold leadership and inclusive diplomacy positions India as a pivotal force in shaping a balanced and prosperous world order, ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future with purpose and pragmatism.





