



The launch of Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS), a historic milestone for India’s space program, has been postponed to June 10, 2025, at 5:52 pm IST.





This delay, announced by Axiom Space, comes as the crew continues their mandatory two-week pre-flight quarantine at Kennedy Space Center, Florida—a standard protocol designed to prevent the introduction of infectious diseases to the ISS and ensure the health and safety of all astronauts.





Originally scheduled for May 29 and then rescheduled to June 8, the Ax-4 mission was pushed back again due to operational adjustments and the ongoing quarantine protocols. The postponement also allows for final vehicle processing and accounts for weather conditions during transportation of the launch vehicle, underscoring the rigorous safety standards adhered to in human spaceflight.





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as the mission’s pilot, making him the first Indian to visit the ISS and only the second Indian to travel to space, following Rakesh Sharma’s historic 1984 mission. The Ax-4 crew is led by veteran NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson as commander, with mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary—both set to become the first representatives of their nations on the ISS.





During the mission, Shukla will pilot the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and participate in a 14-day stay aboard the ISS. He is slated to conduct seven scientific experiments, including ISRO-led studies on food and nutrition, which are expected to significantly advance understanding of microgravity’s effects and contribute to future space research. Shukla has expressed his pride in carrying not only technical equipment but also the hopes and dreams of 1.7 billion Indians, and he aims to inspire the next generation of explorers through educational outreach and sharing his experiences from space.





This mission is a collaborative effort involving Axiom Space, NASA, ISRO, and the European Space Agency (ESA), marking a new chapter in international space cooperation and India’s ambitions in human spaceflight. The knowledge and experience gained from Shukla’s mission are anticipated to be invaluable for India’s future endeavors, including the Gaganyaan program and plans for an indigenous space station.





Shukla, a decorated fighter pilot and test pilot with over 2,000 hours of flight experience, was selected for this mission after rigorous training, including stints at Russia’s Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center. His journey is widely celebrated as a symbol of India’s scientific progress and aspiration to play a leading role in global space exploration.





As the launch date approaches, excitement and national pride are palpable, with Shukla himself stating, “I carry not just technical equipment but the hopes and dreams of 1.7 billion Indians… Even stars are attainable, Jai Hind”.





