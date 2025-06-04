



During a high-level visit to New Delhi, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles publicly praised India for its decision to halt military operations amid the recent conflict with Pakistan, describing it as “a strong act of Indian leadership.”





Marles’ remarks came after a bilateral meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, attended by senior military officials including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.





Marles specifically acknowledged India’s restraint following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which triggered a significant Indian military response. India launched targeted strikes on May 7 against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories, using long-range precision weapons such as the Brahmos cruise missile.





The Indian military targeted nine key facilities associated with groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen, including the Markaz Taiba in Muridke, Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, and the Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot, as well as LeT’s bases in Barnala and Muzaffarabad’s Shawai Nalla.





In retaliation, Pakistan attempted to strike Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. These attacks were met with strong Indian responses, resulting in significant damage to several Pakistani military assets, including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres, and radar sites.





The escalation was brought to a halt following diplomatic engagement, with India and Pakistan reaching an understanding to cease all military actions across land, air, and sea as of May 10, as announced by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Indian officials have stated that the intensity of India’s military response on May 10 compelled Pakistan to seek an end to hostilities.





Marles reiterated Australia’s solidarity with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, noting that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had personally conveyed condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Marles emphasised Australia’s stance against terrorism and highlighted the importance of the cessation of military activities as a testament to India’s leadership. His visit also included a tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, underscoring the growing defence cooperation and mutual respect between Australia and India.





