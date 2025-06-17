



A contingent of the Indian Army has departed to participate in the eighth edition of the Indo-French joint military exercise, Shakti, scheduled from June 18 to July 1, 2025, at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie, in southern France. This biennial exercise is a key element of the growing strategic partnership between India and France, reflecting deepening defence cooperation and interoperability between the two nations.





The Indian contingent consists of 90 personnel, led by the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and supported by troops from various arms and services.





The French Army will also field 90 personnel, primarily from the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13th DBLE), a renowned unit of the French Foreign Legion.





Exercise Shakti-VIII will focus on joint operations in a sub-conventional environment, in line with Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.





Training scenarios will take place in semi-urban terrain, mirroring the complexities of modern conflict.





Objectives And Activities





Enhance interoperability and operational cooperation through shared tactical drills and exchanges on Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs).





Joint training on contemporary military technologies and equipment.





Physically demanding activities to build endurance, cohesion, and camaraderie among troops.





Strengthen military-to-military ties and promote mutual understanding.





Exercise Shakti underscores the robust defence ties between India and France, which include regular military exchanges, joint exercises, and high-level visits. The exercise aims to further solidify the strategic partnership and foster greater coordination in addressing contemporary security challenges.





Agencies







