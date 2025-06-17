Amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7)—comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union—issued a joint statement at their summit in Canada, emphasising urgent calls for de-escalation and reaffirming their positions on regional security and nuclear proliferation.





The G7 leaders unequivocally affirmed Israel’s right to defend itself in response to ongoing attacks, reiterating their commitment to the security of Israel. The statement also underscored the importance of protecting civilians amid the conflict, reflecting concerns over mounting casualties on both sides as missile and drone exchanges continued for a fifth consecutive day.





The joint declaration labelled Iran as the “principal source of regional instability and terror,” and stressed that Iran must “never” be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. The G7 has maintained a consistent stance against Iranian nuclear armament, framing this as essential for both regional and global security.





G7 leaders urged both Israel and Iran to de-escalate tensions and avoid actions that could further destabilise the Middle East. They called for a broader resolution to the Iranian crisis that would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza and a reduction in hostilities throughout the region. The statement highlighted the importance of diplomatic engagement and negotiations to address the root causes of the conflict.





With the conflict contributing to volatility in global oil prices, the G7 leaders committed to remain vigilant regarding the implications for international energy markets. They expressed readiness to coordinate with like-minded partners to safeguard market stability, acknowledging the potential global economic impact of continued escalation.





The summit, attended by world leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took place as Israeli airstrikes targeted sites in Tehran and as Iran considered legislative steps that could see it exit the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). While Iran has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recently found Tehran in violation of its NPT obligations. Israel, meanwhile, is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons but has not signed the NPT.





The G7 statement came as European foreign ministers urged Iran to return to nuclear negotiations and avoid further escalation. U.S. President Donald Trump left the summit early, citing pressing matters at home, but the U.S. signalled preparedness for further developments in the region, balancing deterrence with calls for dialogue.





The G7’s joint statement reflects a unified stance among major Western powers: supporting Israel’s right to self-defence, firmly opposing Iranian nuclear ambitions, and urging immediate steps toward de-escalation to prevent broader regional destabilisation. The leaders also stressed the need to protect civilians and maintain stability in global energy markets as the conflict continues to evolve.















