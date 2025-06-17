

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced its active coordination with Axiom Space to refresh time-sensitive experimental specimens for the upcoming Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission to the International Space Station (ISS), now targeting a launch no earlier than June 19, 2025.

This mission, involving a collaboration between NASA, Axiom Space, SpaceX, and ISRO, will see Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla join a multinational crew for a 14-day stay aboard the ISS—a landmark event marking India’s return to human spaceflight after more than four decades.





The need to refresh experimental specimens arises from the nature of several Indian-designed experiments scheduled for the mission. While some experiments can withstand delays, many involve live organisms or biological samples such as microbes, seeds, and cells.





These materials degrade or change if left unused for extended periods before launch. To ensure scientific validity and the success of these experiments in microgravity, ISRO and Indian Principal Investigators are replacing or re-preparing these samples in collaboration with Axiom Space.





The Ax-4 mission will feature seven Indian experiments focusing on biological processes, crop growth, and technology use in microgravity. Notably, experiments will test the growth of moong, methi, and microalgae for food and sustainability, investigate muscle stem cells in weightlessness, and study astronaut interaction with screens in space. The mission is also significant for its strong biotechnology component, with exclusive experiments to be conducted by Shukla.





The launch has faced multiple delays due to technical issues, including problems with the Crew Dragon module’s electrical harness, Falcon 9 vehicle readiness, adverse weather, and most recently, a liquid oxygen leak in the launch vehicle. SpaceX has confirmed that all technical issues have now been addressed, and the mission is on track for the revised launch window.





The Ax-4 mission, commanded by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson with Shukla as pilot, also includes crew members from Poland and Hungary—each representing their nation’s first government-sponsored mission to the ISS in over 40 years. For India, this mission not only advances scientific research but also inspires future generations and strengthens international space collaboration.





Based On ANI Report







