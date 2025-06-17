



After a five-year hiatus, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Nathula Pass in Sikkim has resumed, marking a significant moment for both pilgrims and the region. The first batch, comprising 36 yatris—23 men and 13 women—set out for the 18 Mile base on Monday, ahead of their scheduled journey to Mansarovar on June 20.





This renewed pilgrimage route is notable for its robust logistical and security arrangements, reflecting the collaborative efforts of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC).





Before embarking on the arduous journey, the pilgrims were thoroughly briefed by ITBP personnel, who, along with liaison officers, cooks, and a doctor, will accompany the group throughout the expedition.





The itinerary has been carefully planned to ensure the safety and well-being of the yatris, most of whom are elderly but display remarkable enthusiasm and vigour for the pilgrimage. The group will first stay at a newly constructed acclimatisation centre at 18 Mile for two days, followed by another two-day stop at Sherathang. These stops are crucial for acclimatisation to the high-altitude conditions, and during this period, medical check-ups—initially conducted in Delhi and subsequently by ITBP—will be repeated to monitor the pilgrims' health.





On the sixth day, after all medical and documentation checks are completed, the group will cross over to the Chinese side. The ITBP, in coordination with the STDC, is responsible for the security and logistical support of the yatris until they reach Nathula. The Deputy Inspector General (Sikkim) of the ITBP, Sanjeev Kumar Singh, emphasized that comprehensive arrangements have been made, including medical assistance and security measures.





To further support the pilgrims' physical and mental readiness, the acclimatisation period includes light activities such as visits to local tourist spots, yoga sessions, and bhajan gatherings. This holistic approach aims to keep the yatris engaged and prepared for the demanding journey ahead.





The resumption of the yatra is a matter of pride for Sikkim and the country, as highlighted by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who will officially flag off the pilgrims.





The CEO of the STDC, Rajendra Chettri, echoed this sentiment, noting the positive feedback already received from the pilgrims and the trust placed in the STDC by the Ministry of External Affairs. The selection process for the yatra is conducted online, with eligibility extended to citizens up to the age of 70.





The return of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nathula Pass not only reaffirms the region’s capability to host such a significant spiritual event but also offers an opportunity to showcase Sikkim’s hospitality and infrastructural development. The collaborative efforts of multiple agencies ensure that the pilgrims are well-supported, making this a memorable and well-organized spiritual journey.



