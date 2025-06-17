



US President Donald Trump abruptly cut short his attendance at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, departing a day earlier than planned due to rapidly escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The White House confirmed that Trump was returning to Washington to address the Middle East crisis, which had become the dominant issue overshadowing the summit’s agenda.





Trump’s early departure came as Israel intensified its military campaign against Iran, targeting Tehran's nuclear facilities in what it called a necessary step to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. In response, Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli targets, escalating the conflict and raising international alarm.





Trump, reiterating his long-standing position, declared that Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons and urged the Iranian government to sign a deal. He also issued a stark warning on social media, calling for the immediate evacuation of Tehran, further highlighting the gravity of the situation.





During the summit, Trump announced the signing of a significant trade agreement with the United Kingdom, describing US-UK relations as “fantastic.” The deal, finalised with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, was hailed as a major accomplishment despite the summit’s turbulent backdrop. Trump stated, “We just signed it and it’s done,” emphasising the importance of the agreement and the close ties between the two nations.





Trump’s decision to leave early meant he would miss scheduled meetings with other world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Leaders at the G7 expressed understanding about his abrupt exit, with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and others acknowledging the extraordinary circumstances.





Notably, Trump chose not to endorse a G7 statement calling for restraint and de-escalation between Israel and Iran, signalling a divergence from some allies who were pushing for a unified diplomatic response. The summit, which was intended to focus on global economic stability and security, was largely overshadowed by the Middle East crisis and the urgent need for international coordination.





In summary, Trump’s early departure from the G7 underscored the severity of the Israel-Iran conflict and the US administration’s prioritisation of the Middle East situation. While the summit achieved a notable trade milestone with the UK, it was defined by the urgent geopolitical developments and the president’s forceful stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions.





Based On ANI Report







