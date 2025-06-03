



India’s all-party parliamentary delegation concluded a significant diplomatic mission in London from May 31 to June 3, 2025, focused on strengthening India-UK collaboration against cross-border terrorism and garnering international support for Operation Sindoor.





The delegation, comprising MPs from major Indian political parties and led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, engaged in high-level meetings with UK government ministers, parliamentarians, party leaders, prominent think tanks, and India friendship groups.





Throughout the visit, Operation Sindoor was highlighted as a decisive shift in India’s counter-terrorism doctrine. Launched on May 7, 2025, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored militants, Operation Sindoor marked a robust military campaign targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





The operation resulted in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, and set a new precedent for India’s willingness to use calibrated military force against cross-border terrorism.





The UK government, represented by Catherine West MP, Minister for the Indo-Pacific, reaffirmed its condemnation of terror attacks in India and expressed strong support for India’s anti-terrorism efforts. The UK acknowledged the global implications of terrorism and the importance of bringing perpetrators to justice, emphasizing shared commitments to global security and strategic partnership. Both Conservative and Labour Party India friendship groups voiced unified support for India’s actions, underscoring the need to dismantle terror infrastructure and curb terror financing.





The delegation also engaged with leading UK-based think tanks, including the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), Chatham House, and the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), discussing the broader strategic impact of Operation Sindoor and the evolving threat of cross-border terrorism. UK security experts characterized Operation Sindoor as a watershed event, noting that it establishes a new baseline for India’s future responses to terrorist attacks linked to Pakistan or its neighbours, moving away from symbolic actions to assertive military measures.





In addition to official engagements, the delegation interacted with the Indian diaspora at India House in London, reaffirming India’s united stance against terrorism and highlighting the diaspora’s role in strengthening bilateral ties. Members of the diaspora expressed pride in India’s decisive response and lauded the government’s leadership in combating terrorism.





This outreach is part of a broader diplomatic initiative, with seven multi-party delegations visiting countries worldwide to inform international partners about India’s response to terrorism and to reinforce the global imperative to dismantle transnational terror networks. The UK visit concluded with a consensus on the need for international cooperation to address the persistent threat of terrorism and to ensure justice and security for all nations.





Based On ANI Report





