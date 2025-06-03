



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading the All-Party Delegation, addressed the issue of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package to Pakistan during his visit to Brazil. Tharoor stated that India does not object to IMF funds being provided to any country, including Pakistan, if such funds are genuinely used for developmental purposes—such as alleviating poverty or supporting economic growth.





He emphasised India's humanitarian approach, affirming support for the well-being of the poorest in any nation, provided the resources are directed towards constructive ends.





However, Tharoor expressed strong displeasure at the possibility that IMF funds could be diverted by Pakistan to bolster its military capabilities or to support terrorism, particularly those activities directed against India. He described such a scenario as "most unfortunate" and called for robust safeguards by international financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank to ensure that disbursed funds are strictly used for the intended developmental objectives. Tharoor urged Indian diplomats to advocate for these safeguards within these institutions, where India holds some influence.





The context of Tharoor’s remarks is the IMF’s recent approval, on May 10, of the first review of Pakistan’s economic reform program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), resulting in a disbursement of approximately USD 1 billion. While the IMF highlighted Pakistan’s progress in economic recovery, India has voiced concerns over the timing and potential misuse of such financial assistance. Indian government sources have welcomed the 11 additional conditions imposed by the IMF on Pakistan but remain wary that these funds could indirectly support Pakistan’s increasing defense spending, which India alleges is used to arm itself against India and to support cross-border terrorism.





India’s official stance, as reiterated by Tharoor and government sources, is not opposition to financial aid for legitimate development but a firm objection to any support that enables or facilitates terrorism. India has warned that providing funds to a state accused of sponsoring terrorism carries reputational risks for global financial institutions and undermines established international norms.





Tharoor’s statements reflect broader Indian concerns about Pakistan’s alleged diversion of international funds to hostile activities. He called for international vigilance and accountability, stressing that the integrity of global financial support mechanisms must be maintained to prevent misuse for purposes contrary to peace and development.





Tharoor’s remarks underscore India’s dual approach: support for genuine development aid to any country, including Pakistan, but unequivocal opposition to the misuse of such aid for terrorism or military aggression. He advocated for stringent monitoring and conditionality by the IMF and World Bank to ensure that international funds serve the intended humanitarian and developmental goals, not the perpetuation of conflict or violence.





Based On ANI Report







