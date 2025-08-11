



India has expressed serious concerns and sought greater transparency from China regarding the construction of a mega dam on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo River (the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra) in Tibet.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India confirmed it is carefully monitoring the hydropower project that China has been preparing since 1986 and recently commenced constructing, emphasizing potential impacts on India’s water security, ecology, and the livelihoods of downstream communities in north-eastern India and Bangladesh.





The dam, touted by China as a key part of its renewable energy strategy and capable of generating around 60,000 MW of power, is located near the "Great Bend" in Tibet—just before the river enters Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang.





This project is the world’s largest hydropower initiative and poses significant risks owing to its location in a seismically active and ecologically fragile Himalayan region. Experts and regional leaders, including the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, have raised alarms about the dam acting as a “water bomb,” with risks of sudden flooding through controlled water releases, disruption of natural river flows, loss of biodiversity, and long-term reduction in river water availability downstream.





India has consistently conveyed its concerns to Chinese authorities through diplomatic channels and the Expert Level Mechanism, established between India and China since 2006 to discuss transboundary river issues.





The Indian government has demanded transparency and meaningful consultation with downstream countries before any hydropower developments proceed. Moreover, India has urged the resumption of hydrological data sharing, which China has occasionally suspended during crucial monsoon periods, heightening vulnerabilities in flood management and water planning downstream. This issue was re-emphasized during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in July 2025.





The Brahmaputra River system is vital for livelihoods, agriculture, and ecosystems across north-eastern India and Bangladesh. Any upstream disruptions could exacerbate ecological damage and socio-economic instability in these regions. Beyond environmental concerns, the dam is viewed with strategic apprehension by India, as control over Brahmaputra water flows could be leveraged by China as a geopolitical tool impacting downstream countries’ water security and regional stability.





While China pursues this mega dam as a renewable energy project, India remains wary of the potential ecological, social, and strategic consequences, reiterating its call for transparency, consultation, and data sharing to mitigate risks associated with this critical transboundary water resource.





Based On ANI Report







