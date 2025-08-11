



The navies of India and Pakistan are set to conduct separate naval drills in the Arabian Sea on August 11 and 12, 2025, underscoring heightened military activity and strategic posturing in the region amid ongoing tensions.





Both countries have issued Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) restricting air traffic over their respective maritime zones where the exercises are to take place. The Indian Navy's drills will be conducted off the coasts of Porbandar and Okha in Gujarat, while the Pakistan Navy will carry out its own live-firing exercises within its territorial waters roughly 60 nautical miles apart from the Indian exercise area.





These drills come in the wake of Operation Sindoor, which India launched on May 7, 2025, as a decisive military response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-based terrorist groups. Operation Sindoor involved coordinated missile and air strikes targeting terror infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





The operation is credited with the elimination of over 100 terrorists from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. It also included the Indian Air Force downing multiple Pakistani fighter jets and the first recorded drone battle between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Following the missile strikes and escalating aerial skirmishes, including Pakistan's retaliatory drone and missile attacks on Indian military bases, both sides agreed to a ceasefire on May 10 after direct communication between their respective Directors General of Military Operations, with no third-party mediation involved. Despite the ceasefire, the naval drills signify continued military vigilance and readiness in a sensitive maritime corridor crucial to both nations' security interests.





The Indian Navy’s exercise is described as involving warships and possibly aircraft in live firing and manoeuvres, while Pakistan’s parallel drills are seen as a demonstration of operational readiness.





While such exercises are routine, the timing and proximity of these drills—just months after intense hostilities during Operation Sindoor—highlight an underlying tension and strategic signalling in the Arabian Sea, a critical maritime domain shared by the two countries.





The August 11-12 naval drills by India and Pakistan in the Arabian Sea reflect ongoing military preparedness and an assertive posture amid a fragile peace following a period of intense conflict triggered by terrorist attacks and cross-border retaliation.





The drills are a part of routine training yet symbolically significant given the recent history of Operation Sindoor and the broader context of India-Pakistan relations and security dynamics in the region.





Based On ANI Report







