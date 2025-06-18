



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit held in Kananaskis, Canada, where they reaffirmed the strong and growing friendship between India and Italy.





The two leaders exchanged warm greetings with a handshake and engaged in a brief conversation, highlighting their camaraderie that has been well-noted on social media, even sparking the trending hashtag #Melodi. PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the bilateral relationship, stating that India's friendship with Italy will continue to strengthen, greatly benefiting the people of both nations.





This friendly rapport has been visible in previous interactions, including selfies at the COP28 summit in Dubai and moments at the G20 summit in India, underscoring a significant diplomatic connection focused on collaboration in sustainability, energy, and industry.





The meeting was part of PM Modi's packed schedule at the G7 Summit, where he also held bilateral talks with leaders from Canada, Japan, Germany, France, the UK, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, Mexico, and others, emphasising India's commitment to global cooperation and the priorities of the Global South.





This summit marked PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 and his first visit to Canada in a decade, symbolising renewed engagement with Canada after a period of strained relations. Modi's discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney included strengthening India-Canada ties and designating new high commissioners to restore regular diplomatic services.





PM Modi's interaction with Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Summit reflects a deepening partnership between India and Italy, built on mutual respect and shared goals, with both leaders optimistic about advancing their countries' collaboration on multiple fronts in the coming years.





Based On ANI Report







