



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Canada for the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, marked a pivotal moment in India-Canada relations, coming after a period of significant diplomatic tension.





During his bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, PM Modi underscored the depth and significance of the partnership between the two countries, highlighting mutual investments and shared democratic values as foundational pillars. He emphasised that both nations, dedicated to democratic ideals, must work together to strengthen democracy and humanity globally.





PM Modi congratulated PM Carney on his recent electoral victory, expressing optimism for enhanced cooperation across various sectors. He noted the substantial presence of Canadian investments in India and reciprocally, Indian investments in Canada, reflecting the intertwined economic interests of both countries.





In response, Prime Minister Carney warmly welcomed PM Modi, acknowledging India’s growing global influence and leadership in addressing critical issues such as energy security, energy transition, artificial intelligence, and combating transnational repression and terrorism. Carney’s remarks highlighted the importance of India’s role at the G7 and the shared commitment to tackling global challenges collaboratively.





This high-level engagement occurred against the backdrop of recent diplomatic friction triggered by Canadian allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a NIA-designated terrorist, in Canada in 2023. India had strongly rejected these allegations, leading to a diplomatic standoff characterised by the expulsion of senior diplomats from both sides. Throughout this period, India consistently voiced concerns about extremism and anti-India activities on Canadian soil, urging Canadian authorities to take concrete measures to curb such elements.





PM Modi’s arrival in Canada was marked by a ceremonial welcome at Calgary airport, with India’s acting high commissioner among the dignitaries present. This visit, his first to Canada in a decade and sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit, is part of a broader three-nation official tour that began in Cyprus and will conclude in Croatia.





During the summit, PM Modi is set to participate in discussions on the future of energy security, focusing on diversification, technology, infrastructure, and investment to ensure access and affordability in a rapidly changing world. He also reiterated his intent to emphasise the priorities of the Global South, reflecting India’s ongoing commitment to representing developing nations on the global stage.





The renewed diplomatic engagement between India and Canada, as demonstrated by this high-profile meeting, signals a potential thaw in relations and a mutual willingness to address past grievances while advancing shared interests in democracy, security, and economic development.





