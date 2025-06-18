

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, underscoring the enduring strength of the India-France relationship.

The leaders greeted each other warmly, reflecting the close and trusted bond between their countries.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Modi described the interaction as a pleasure and emphasized the robust partnership between India and France, stating that both nations would continue to work closely for the betterment of the planet. This commitment aligns with their ongoing collaboration on global issues such as climate change, sustainable development, and technological innovation.





The bilateral meeting with President Macron was part of a series of high-level engagements undertaken by PM Modi during the summit, where he also met with leaders from Mexico, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, and Canada.





These interactions reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening global partnerships and addressing shared challenges. Notably, Modi’s meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung focused on deepening the India-Republic of Korea Special Strategic Partnership, exploring cooperation in areas like trade, critical technologies, green hydrogen, shipbuilding, and cultural exchanges.





The G7 Summit in Kananaskis served as a platform for India to reinforce its role as a proactive global partner, engaging with key international stakeholders to promote peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.





The reaffirmation of India-France cooperation, especially in areas such as defence, climate action, and economic growth, highlights the strategic importance both countries place on their bilateral relationship and their shared vision for a better world.





Based On ANI Report







