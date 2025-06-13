

India's defence ministry is embarking on an unprecedented space surveillance initiative, establishing a sophisticated constellation of satellites specifically designed to monitor other satellites that may be conducting surveillance operations against Indian interests.

This groundbreaking project represents a significant evolution in India's space-based defence capabilities, moving beyond traditional earth observation to include active monitoring of space-based assets operated by other nations. The initiative, valued at ₹150 crore annually, will be implemented through a multi-year contract that leverages both government expertise and private sector innovation to create a comprehensive counter-surveillance network.

The project will be overseen by technical specialists likely sourced from private space start-ups specialising in satellite surveillance and space situational awareness technologies. This approach reflects India's broader strategy of integrating private sector capabilities into national defence infrastructure, particularly in the rapidly evolving domain of space technology. The timeline for deployment is ambitious yet achievable, with India's own network of spy satellites expected to be operational by the end of 2026.





Strategic Context And National Security Imperatives





India's decision to develop satellite-monitoring capabilities emerges from growing concerns about space-based surveillance activities directed toward Indian territory and assets. The initiative builds upon the existing ISRO Network for Object Tracking and Analysis (NETRA) program, which primarily focuses on monitoring space debris and satellite positions for mission planning purposes. However, this new project represents a significant expansion into active counter-surveillance operations, specifically targeting surveillance activities conducted by foreign satellites.





The strategic importance of this initiative cannot be overstated, particularly given India's complex security environment along its borders with Pakistan and China. Currently, India operates approximately 55 defence and surveillance satellites, but this number is insufficient to provide comprehensive coverage of the country's vast borders and 7,500-kilometre coastline. The need for enhanced space-based surveillance capabilities has been further emphasised by recent security challenges, including increased tensions along the Line of Actual Control with China and persistent threats along the Line of Control with Pakistan.





Technological Framework And Implementation Strategy





The satellite constellation will operate through an interconnected network where satellites communicate with each other to relay critical data to ground stations. This distributed architecture ensures redundancy and resilience, making the system less vulnerable to targeted attacks or technical failures. The satellites will be equipped with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, enabling them to automatically detect, track, and analyse satellite movements and behaviours that may indicate surveillance activities.





The technical specifications of the system include the ability to monitor satellites across various orbital planes, from low Earth orbit (LEO) at altitudes of 400-600 kilometres to geostationary orbit (GEO) at approximately 36,000 kilometres altitude. This comprehensive coverage ensures that India can track potential surveillance satellites regardless of their operational altitude or orbital characteristics. The integration of AI-driven analytics will enable the system to distinguish between routine satellite operations and potentially threatening surveillance activities.





Integration With Existing Space Infrastructure





This counter-surveillance initiative complements India's broader Space-Based Surveillance Phase III (SBS-III) program, which involves the deployment of 52 surveillance satellites for comprehensive earth observation and border monitoring. The SBS-III program, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security with a budget of ₹27,000 crore, represents India's largest space-based surveillance initiative to date. The integration of satellite-monitoring capabilities with this existing infrastructure creates a multi-layered defence system that addresses both terrestrial and space-based threats.





The Defence Space Agency (DSA), established in 2019, will play a crucial role in operationalising this new capability. The DSA's mandate includes developing counter-space capabilities and protecting India's space assets from adversarial actions, making it the natural organisational home for satellite-monitoring operations. The agency's collaboration with ISRO and private sector partners will ensure that the counter-surveillance system is fully integrated with India's existing space defence architecture.





Private Sector Involvement And Innovation





The decision to outsource technical expertise to private space start-ups reflects India's commitment to leveraging commercial innovation in defence applications. This approach aligns with the broader space sector reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which encourage private sector participation in satellite manufacturing and space technology development. The involvement of private companies will likely accelerate development timelines and bring cutting-edge technologies to the project that might not be available through traditional government channels.





Several Indian private space companies have already demonstrated relevant capabilities in satellite tracking and space situational awareness. For instance, Digantara Aerospace has developed the Space Camera for Object Tracking (SCOT), capable of tracking objects as small as 5 centimetres in Earth's orbit. Such existing capabilities provide a strong foundation for the more specialised requirements of satellite counter-surveillance operations.





International Context And Strategic Implications





India's satellite-monitoring initiative must be understood within the broader context of increasing space militarisation and the growing importance of space-based intelligence capabilities. Countries like China operate extensive networks of military satellites, with approximately 290 satellites dedicated to military applications. This asymmetry has created strategic vulnerabilities for India, making the development of counter-surveillance capabilities a national security imperative.





The United States, Russia, and Europe already possess sophisticated space situational awareness capabilities, making India's entry into this domain a significant step toward achieving strategic autonomy in space. The project will reduce India's dependence on foreign sources for information about potential space-based threats and provide independent assessment capabilities that are crucial for national security decision-making.





Timeline And Deployment Schedule





The accelerated timeline for this project reflects the urgency with which India views space-based threats to its national security. The decision to compress development schedules from the typical four-year timeline to 12-18 months demonstrates the high priority assigned to this capability. This acceleration has been driven partly by recent security incidents and the recognition that space-based surveillance capabilities are becoming increasingly important in modern conflicts.





The target deployment date of end-2026 for India's spy satellite network will coincide with the operationalisation of the counter-surveillance constellation. This synchronized deployment will create a comprehensive space-based intelligence and counter-intelligence capability that significantly enhances India's strategic position in space.





Operational Capabilities And Strategic Impact





Once operational, the satellite-monitoring constellation will provide India with unprecedented visibility into space-based surveillance activities directed toward its territory. The system will be capable of detecting when foreign satellites are conducting surveillance operations over Indian territory, analysing their operational patterns, and providing early warning of potential intelligence collection activities. This capability represents a fundamental shift from passive defence to active counter-intelligence operations in space.





The strategic impact of this capability extends beyond immediate security benefits to include diplomatic and deterrent effects. Knowledge that India possesses the ability to monitor and potentially disrupt space-based surveillance operations will likely influence the behaviour of potential adversaries and contribute to strategic stability in the region. The capability also provides India with valuable leverage in international negotiations regarding space governance and arms control.





Future Implications And Strategic Vision





India's satellite-monitoring initiative represents a crucial step toward achieving comprehensive space security and establishing the country as a major space power. The project aligns with India's broader vision of achieving strategic autonomy and reducing dependence on foreign nations for critical national security capabilities. As space becomes an increasingly contested domain, India's investment in counter-surveillance capabilities positions the country to protect its interests and maintain strategic flexibility.





The success of this initiative will likely influence future space security investments and could serve as a model for other nations seeking to develop similar capabilities. India's approach of combining government expertise with private sector innovation demonstrates a pragmatic path toward achieving advanced space capabilities while managing costs and development timelines. The project's completion will mark India's emergence as a significant player in the global space security landscape and contribute to the country's broader strategic objectives in an increasingly complex international environment.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







