



India’s plan to deploy small nuclear reactors—termed Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs)—for captive industrial use is gaining momentum, with major corporate players expressing strong interest in the initiative. Companies such as Reliance Industries, Adani Group, Indian Railways, Greenko, Vedanta, HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), JSW Group, and Hindalco Industries have responded to a request for proposal (RFP) from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to set up two units of 220-MWe Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) BSRs.





These reactors are specifically designed for captive use, aiming to replace existing coal-fired thermal power plants in energy-intensive sectors like steel, aluminium, copper, and cement.





The BSR initiative is a key part of India’s broader strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, supporting the country’s clean energy transition and industrial decarbonization goals. The government’s vision includes scaling up nuclear power capacity from the current 8.78 GW to 22.48 GW by 2030 and ultimately reaching 100 GW by 2047.





Small modular reactors (SMRs) like the BSRs are favoured for their compact design, flexibility in siting, reduced land requirements, and shorter construction timelines compared to traditional large nuclear plants.





The RFP stipulates that private companies will finance the construction and operation of these reactors, while NPCIL will provide the technology and receive a fee for operational management. This marks a significant step towards private sector participation in India’s nuclear sector, which has historically been the exclusive domain of public enterprises. The plan is to operationalise at least five indigenously developed SMRs by 2033, with the government actively fostering partnerships with private industry for research, development, and deployment of these advanced nuclear technologies.





Land inspections and preliminary site feasibility studies are currently underway, signalling that the project is moving into its implementation phase. The BSR program is expected not only to help industries reduce their carbon footprint and comply with global sustainability standards but also to enhance their competitiveness by lowering exposure to carbon emission-related taxes and regulations.





The enthusiastic response from India’s leading corporates to NPCIL’s BSR project underscores a pivotal shift in the nation’s energy landscape, positioning small modular nuclear reactors as a cornerstone of industrial decarbonization and the journey toward net-zero emissions.





