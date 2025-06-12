



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the GMF Brussels Forum 2025, highlighted the evolving and intricate relationship between India and China, describing it as the creation of a "certain new equilibrium" between two rising powers that are also immediate neighbours.





He emphasised that the global landscape is witnessing a complex equilibrium due to the simultaneous rise of both countries, which adds layers of complexity not only to their bilateral ties but also to the broader international order.





Jaishankar pointed out that the relationship between India and China is shaped by multiple dimensions, including longstanding and unsettled boundary disputes, significant economic and trade issues, and fundamental differences in economic and political models.





He noted that while both nations are civilizational states with populations exceeding a billion, their paths to modernisation have differed, with China beginning its economic reforms earlier than India. This parallel but asynchronous rise has resulted in a multifaceted and textured relationship that defies simple binaries or expectations that one country will simply balance or offset the other.





He further explained that the matrix of India-China relations is complicated by their shared borders and sometimes shared neighbours, making the regional dynamics even more intricate. Jaishankar stressed that the differences in political systems, social values, and economic approaches contribute to the complexity, and that the unsettled boundary remains a significant factor influencing their interactions.





Addressing the European perspective, Jaishankar observed that Europe's stance on China has evolved over the past decade, with some countries adopting a more pragmatic and hard-headed approach. He compared this evolution to Europe’s earlier attitudes toward Russia, suggesting that not all European nations move at the same pace or share the same perspective on China.





Jaishankar’s remarks underscore that the India-China relationship is not just a bilateral issue but a crucial element in the shifting global equilibrium. It is characterized by a blend of competition, cooperation, and unresolved challenges, all set within a broader context of global power transitions and regional complexities.





Based On ANI Report







