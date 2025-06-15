



Senior Indonesian defence officials, including Lt Gen Rui Duarte, Inspector General of Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence, and Vice Admiral (Retd) Prof Dr Amarulla Octavian, Vice Chairman of Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), visited the India Pavilion and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) stall during the Indo Defence 2024 exhibition in Jakarta.





This high-level engagement took place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) Kemayoran, the main venue for the event.





The visit was publicly acknowledged by DRDO through a post on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the significance of the interaction and the interest shown by Indonesian authorities in India’s defence research and technological advancements. The India Pavilion, prominently located at Hall F-46 within JIExpo Kemayoran, served as a showcase for DRDO’s cutting-edge defence technologies and innovations.





During the exhibition, DRDO presented a range of advanced systems, including the ASTRA MK-I air-to-air missile, Remotely Operated Vehicle-Daksh, Low Frequency Dunking Sonar (LFDS-X), Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, Wheeled Armoured Platform (Whap), Varunastra Heavy Weight Torpedo, and the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile. These technologies underscore India’s growing capabilities in indigenous defence research and manufacturing.





The Indo Defence 2024 Expo & Forum, held from June 11 to 14, 2025, is recognized as Southeast Asia’s largest tri-service defence exhibition, bringing together over 1,000 companies from 55 countries and featuring 35 national pavilions. The event is organized by Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence and PT Napindo Media Ashatama, aiming to foster international collaboration, technology transfer, and showcase global advancements in defence and security. Key Indonesian state-owned enterprises such as PT Pindad, PT PAL, and PT Dirgantara Indonesia also displayed their latest products, reflecting Indonesia’s ambitions to enhance its domestic defence industry and global partnerships.





The presence of high-ranking Indonesian officials at the India Pavilion highlights the strengthening defence ties between India and Indonesia, as well as mutual interest in technological cooperation. This engagement aligns with the broader objectives of the Indo Defence Expo, which seeks to promote peace, economic growth, and collaborative innovation in the global defence sector.





Additionally, DRDO’s participation in the exhibition is part of India’s ongoing efforts to establish a robust defence industrial ecosystem, involving both public and private sector stakeholders. Recently, DRDO’s Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE) transferred technologies of nine systems to ten industries and signed a memorandum of understanding with COEP Technological University, Pune, to further advance research in emerging defence technologies.





The visit by Indonesian defence officials to the India Pavilion and DRDO stall at Indo Defence 2024 underscores the event’s role as a premier platform for international defence cooperation, technology exchange, and the strengthening of bilateral relations between India and Indonesia in the field of defence innovation and research.





Based On ANI Report







