



The Critical Discovery That Prevented Catastrophe





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) played a pivotal role in preventing what could have been a catastrophic space disaster by insisting on thorough safety protocols for the Axiom-4 mission. The timely detection of a critical crack in the oxidiser line of SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket, which was set to carry four astronauts including India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station, averted a major disaster that could have resulted in loss of life.





The fault was discovered following rigorous due diligence demanded by ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan, whose expertise in cryogenic propulsion systems proved instrumental in identifying the severity of the issue. During a seven-second hot test conducted on the launch pad to validate the performance of the Falcon-9's booster stage, a liquid oxygen (LOX) leak was detected in the propulsion bay. This discovery set off a chain of events that would ultimately expose a far more serious structural flaw in the rocket.





Dr. Narayanan, a distinguished rocket propulsion expert who played a crucial role in developing India's cryogenic engine technology, immediately recognised the dangers posed by the liquid oxygen leak. His technical background, having earned an M.Tech in Cryogenic Engineering from IIT-Kharagpur and leading ISRO's cryogenic propulsion program, made him uniquely qualified to assess the risks. When SpaceX Vice President William Gerstenmaier admitted to the leak during a mission readiness review, initially downplaying its significance, Dr. Narayanan strongly disagreed with proceeding with the launch.





The ISRO chief demanded full correction of the leak with validation through proper tests, including low-temperature leak tests, before any launch clearance could be granted. This insistence on rigorous safety protocols was supported by a highly qualified 13-member ISRO team stationed at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, who were not convinced by SpaceX's proposed "band-aid-like" solution of installing a purge system to mitigate the leak.





The Shocking Discovery of A Structural Flaw





SpaceX initially planned to proceed with the launch on June 11, 2025, despite acknowledging the propellant leak. Gerstenmaier had stated that SpaceX would install a purge system to "essentially mitigate the leak if it continues" and expressed confidence that they would be "fully ready to go fly". However, ISRO's firm stance forced SpaceX teams to return to the launch pad for more thorough inspections.





These additional inspections led to a shocking discovery that had previously gone unnoticed: a significant weld crack in one of the liquid oxygen lines. This structural flaw was particularly concerning given that the first stage was a recycled and refurbished booster that had been used in a previous Starlink mission. SpaceX admitted they had "not fully repaired the booster during refurbishment, or we didn't find the leak and didn't get it corrected" from its previous flight.





Technical Expertise That Made The Difference





The expertise of Dr. Narayanan proved crucial in this situation, as he had been instrumental in India's historic space missions, including leading the development of critical stages for the Chandrayaan missions and serving as Chairman of the National Level Expert Committee that identified causes behind Chandrayaan-2's issues. His deep understanding of liquid propulsion systems, gained through decades of work on India's cryogenic engine development during international technology denial regimes, enabled him to recognise the serious risks posed by the liquid oxygen leak.





Experts who assessed the safety situation confirmed that had the crack not been detected, the rocket could have suffered a major failure at lift-off, as liquid oxygen is highly reactive and can cause fires. The massive vibrations that occur during rocket lift-off could have caused the already compromised weld to fracture completely, potentially leading to catastrophic failure.





International Support And Mission Stakes





ISRO's safety-first approach received support from other international partners, with sources indicating that the Hungarian and Polish teams backed the Indian delegation's stance. The leadership of Axiom Space was reportedly relieved by ISRO's "Safety-first, Launch-later" approach, and the Indian space organisation's handling of the situation was appreciated by many at Cape Canaveral.





The stakes were particularly high for India, which had invested approximately ₹550 crores (around $65 million) to secure a seat on the Axiom-4 mission for Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. This mission represents India's return to human spaceflight after 41 years, with Shukla set to become the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station. The mission crew also includes Commander Peggy Whitson from the United States and mission specialists Slawosz Uzananski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.





Resolution And Mission Rescheduling





Following ISRO's insistence, the cracked portion of the oxidiser line was completely replaced, and adequate validation tests were conducted to ensure the health of the repaired system. ISRO confirmed in a statement that "During a follow-on coordination meeting between ISRO, Axiom Space, and SpaceX, it was confirmed that the liquid oxygen leak observed in the Falcon 9 launch vehicle has been successfully resolved".





Kam Ghaffarian, Executive Chairman of Axiom Space, acknowledged ISRO's role in ensuring mission safety, stating: "We appreciate all the incredible work of our customers, NASA, and SpaceX on this Mission. This is the right thing to do for Axiom Space, for NASA, and our customers". This represented an oblique admission of ISRO's crucial intervention in preventing a potential disaster.





Current Status And Future Launch Plans





As of the current reporting, NASA has indicated it is reviewing launch opportunities no earlier than June 19, 2025, with the launch window remaining open until June 30. SpaceX has completed a wet dress rehearsal, which involves fully fueling the Falcon-9 with liquid propellants and simulating a launch countdown without actual engine ignition. The four-member crew, including Group Captain Shukla, remains in quarantine awaiting the final launch date.





The mission faces additional challenges beyond the rocket repairs, as NASA and Axiom Space are also working to assess a separate pressure anomaly in the Zvezda Service Module aboard the International Space Station. This Russian segment of the ISS has experienced intermittent pressure issues, adding another layer of complexity to mission planning.





This incident serves as a powerful reminder that in human spaceflight, there can be no compromise on safety protocols, regardless of schedule pressures or commercial considerations. ISRO's unwavering commitment to thorough validation and proper repairs may well have saved the lives of four astronauts and prevented a setback that could have significantly impacted the future of commercial human spaceflight.





Based On A NDTV Report







