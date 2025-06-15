



In a landmark development for Maharashtra’s aerospace and defence sector, Max Aerospace & Aviation Pvt Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to establish a state-of-the-art helicopter manufacturing plant in Nagpur.





The agreement was formalised at Mumbai’s Sahyadri Guest House in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marking a significant step in the state’s ambition to become an aerospace hub.





The project involves a proposed investment of ₹8,000 crore over the next eight years. Construction and development of the facility are scheduled to begin in 2026. Once operational, the plant is expected to create over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, providing a substantial boost to employment and industrial growth in the Vidarbha region.





This will be Maharashtra’s first dedicated helicopter manufacturing facility, focusing on the customisation, integration, and flight testing of rotary-wing platforms. The plant is designed to function as a Centre of Excellence, adopting international-standard technologies and leveraging its proximity to Nagpur Airport for efficient logistics and supply chain management.





Chief Minister Fadnavis described the project as a milestone for both Maharashtra and India’s strategic capabilities, highlighting its alignment with national initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. He assured full support from the state government for the timely execution and success of the venture, emphasizing its role in enhancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The MoU was signed by Industries Department Secretary P Anbalagan and Max Aerospace Chairman Bharat Malkani, with other senior officials in attendance. The initiative is expected to position Maharashtra as a preferred destination for high-tech, future-ready industries, and will contribute significantly to India’s growing aerospace supply chain.



