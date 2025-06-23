



Following recent U.S. airstrikes on its nuclear installations, Iran is actively considering the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that would have profound global repercussions.





The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but critical maritime chokepoint, connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, through which approximately 20% of the world's oil and a significant portion of natural gas are transported daily.





This route is essential for the export of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Iran itself, to markets in Europe and Asia.





The Iranian parliament has approved a measure endorsing the potential closure of the strait in retaliation for the U.S. strikes, but the final decision rests with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. Senior officials, including Revolutionary Guard commander Sardar Esmail Kowsari, have stated that the option is "under consideration" and will be executed "whenever necessary".





Iran’s foreign minister emphasized that all options remain on the table to defend the country's sovereignty in response to what Tehran views as acts of aggression by the United States.





If Iran proceeds with a blockade, it could employ a range of military and technological means. These include deploying naval mines, using fast-attack boats, launching missile strikes against oil infrastructure and commercial vessels, and conducting cyberattacks against regional energy assets.





Iran’s arsenal includes short- and medium-range missiles capable of striking oil platforms, pipelines, and ports, as well as drones that could target specific shipping lanes or disable navigation and radar equipment at major ports. In the past, Iran has demonstrated its cyber capabilities, notably with a 2012 attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry.





The potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz is seen as a direct response to the escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict and the U.S. military involvement, which included strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.





While Iran has previously threatened to block the strait during periods of heightened tension, it has never fully acted on these threats, given the severe global economic consequences and the likelihood of swift international—especially U.S.—military response.





The global implications of such a move are severe. A sustained disruption could cause oil prices to soar, with some analysts predicting Brent crude could exceed $120 to $150 per barrel, potentially triggering a global economic crisis.





Europe, in particular, would be at risk of energy shortages, as it relies heavily on oil and LNG imports from the Gulf that transit the strait. The United States and its allies have responded by raising military alert levels in the region, and diplomatic efforts are underway, with U.S. officials urging major stakeholders like China to use their influence to prevent a closure.





Iran’s parliament has endorsed the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and military preparations are reportedly underway, the ultimate decision lies with the Supreme National Security Council. Any actual blockade would have immediate and far-reaching effects on global energy markets, shipping, and international security, making the situation one of the most closely watched geopolitical flashpoints in the world today.





Based On ANI Report







