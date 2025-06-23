

On June 22, 2025, Russia issued a strong condemnation of the United States' military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, labelling the action a "flagrant" and "gross" violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's official statement described the US decision to launch missile and bomb attacks on the territory of a sovereign state as "irresponsible," emphasising that no justification could legitimise such an act under international norms.

The strikes targeted three major Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—significantly escalating tensions in the Middle East and drawing widespread international concern.

Russia's statement, echoed by multiple outlets, highlighted alarm that these actions were carried out by a permanent member of the UN Security Council, a body tasked with upholding global peace and security. Moscow called for an immediate end to aggression and urged all parties to redouble diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and return to a political track.





Beyond legal condemnation, Russia expressed concern about the broader implications for global security and the nuclear non-proliferation regime, warning that such actions undermine established international agreements and could destabilise the region further.





The Russian Foreign Ministry also called for an objective assessment from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the potential environmental and safety impacts of the strikes, requesting a special session to review the situation.





In the wake of the US strikes, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced plans to visit Moscow for consultations with President Vladimir Putin, underscoring the strategic partnership and coordination between Iran and Russia in response to the crisis. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to diplomatic engagement and mutual support.





The international reaction has been broadly critical of the US action. Spain and China, among other nations, voiced deep concern over the escalation, urging restraint and a return to diplomatic negotiations as the only viable path to peace and stability in the Middle East. China, in particular, condemned the US strikes as a serious violation of international law and called for immediate dialogue and a ceasefire.





Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump defended the operation as a "massive precision" strike, warning Iran of further retaliation if peace was not achieved.





Iran condemned the attacks as a violation of international law and vowed to continue its nuclear program, asserting its right to self-defence and calling for an urgent session of the UN Security Council to address what it described as an unprovoked act of aggression.





Russia’s response to the US attack on Iran is unequivocal: it regards the strikes as a blatant breach of international law and the UN Charter, calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and urges renewed diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully. The incident has heightened global tensions and drawn widespread calls for restraint and a return to negotiations.





Based On ANI Report





