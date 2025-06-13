

Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has firmly expressed Israel’s support for India’s right to self-defence in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a military campaign launched by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7, 2025. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly Indian tourists, on April 22. India attributed the attack to Pakistan-based groups, a claim Islamabad denies.





Ambassador Azar, in an exclusive interview, underscored the close relationship between Israel and India, stating, “We support the right of self-defence of each other, and we've been working together to deal with common threats when it comes to the building of capabilities.





So we consider ourselves close friends and allies, strategic partners, and we want to be in a situation where this cooperation continues. I'm sure it will continue because it benefits both countries. This is a relationship of trust, and this will only deepen because the challenges against us are only mounting.”





Israel’s stance was echoed in public statements and social media, where Azar declared, “Israel supports India’s right for self-defence. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent”. He characterised Operation Sindoor as a defining moment, emphasizing that terrorism cannot be contextualized, excused, or tolerated, and highlighting the shared commitment of both nations to protect their societies with “resolve, creativity, and moral clarity”.





Operation Sindoor was described by Indian officials as a focused, non-escalatory response, targeting nine terrorist camps linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, while deliberately avoiding Pakistani military or civilian targets. However, Pakistan claimed civilian casualties and retaliated with mortar shelling and drone strikes, leading to a brief but intense escalation before a ceasefire was brokered on May 10.





Ambassador Azar also addressed broader regional security issues, defending Israel’s actions against Iran and stressing the need for the international community to respond more effectively to rogue states. He noted that Israel and India face mounting common threats and are expanding cooperation not only in defence but also in innovation, agriculture, and cultural exchanges.





The ambassador’s remarks reflect a deepening strategic partnership between India and Israel, grounded in mutual support for the right to self-defence and a shared resolve to confront terrorism and regional instability.





Based On ANI Report







