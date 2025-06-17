



The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has officially announced that no Sikh pilgrim group will be sent to Pakistan this year to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, a significant annual event for the Sikh community. This decision comes against the backdrop of heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan following recent security incidents and military operations in the region.





Traditionally, the SGPC organizes and sends a group of Sikh pilgrims, known as a "Jatha," to Pakistan each year to participate in religious ceremonies marking the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore.





Last year, Pakistan issued 509 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India for this occasion, and a delegation of 317 pilgrims made the journey under SGPC leadership. The pilgrimage is not only a spiritual voyage for Indian Sikhs but also attracts devotees and tourists from around the world, including visits to the revered Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.





The cancellation for 2025 is directly linked to the current strained relations between India and Pakistan. The situation escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of over two dozen people, mostly tourists. This incident was followed by "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, a major Indian military strike targeting alleged terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. In response to these events, the Indian government imposed strict travel restrictions, including suspending cross-border pilgrimages through the Attari-Wagah border and halting the issuance of visas for such religious visits.





SGPC Secretary Partap Singh confirmed that although 249 passport applications had been submitted for clearance, the Indian government’s advisory and the overall security environment necessitated the cancellation. The SGPC has assured that all passports submitted for this year's pilgrimage will be returned to applicants after June 20.





The cancellation reflects the broader diplomatic rift and the impact of security concerns on religious exchanges. The annual pilgrimage is one of four key occasions under the Nehru-Liaquat Pact (1950) that allows Sikh pilgrims to visit shrines in Pakistan, including the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev, Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, Baisakhi, and Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary. The current restrictions have disrupted this long-standing tradition, causing disappointment among the Sikh community and raising concerns about religious freedom and people-to-people ties.





Maharaja Ranjit Singh, known as 'Sher-e-Punjab,' was born on November 13, 1780, in Gujranwala (now in Pakistan) and died on June 27, 1839, in Lahore. He established the Sikh Empire in the early 19th century and ruled Punjab for approximately 40 years. His reign is remembered for military prowess, the conquest of Lahore, and the promotion of religious tolerance, with several of his key ministers being Muslims. The annual commemoration of his death anniversary is a deeply significant event for Sikhs worldwide, symbolizing unity, heritage, and the enduring legacy of the Sikh Empire.





The SGPC’s decision to cancel the 2025 Sikh pilgrimage to Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary underscores the profound impact of regional security and diplomatic tensions on religious and cultural exchanges. While the move is seen as necessary for the safety of pilgrims, it highlights the broader challenges faced by communities seeking to maintain cross-border religious traditions in times of geopolitical strife.





Based On ANI Report





