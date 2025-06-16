



On June 16, 2025, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that they had successfully intercepted over 100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by Iran towards Israel. This large-scale UAV attack was part of an ongoing multi-front conflict, with the IDF stating, “Iran sent more than 100 UAVs at Israel.





We intercepted them”. The interception was carried out by both the Israeli Air Force and Navy, and there were no reports of any drones falling in Israeli territory.





In response to Israeli strikes inside Iran, Iranian security forces claimed to have discovered a three-story Israeli drone factory operating within Iran, as reported by IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency and quoted by The Times of Israel. Tehran suspects the existence of additional such facilities and has initiated operations to locate and neutralize them. These revelations highlight the extent of Israeli clandestine operations, including the establishment of covert drone bases and the smuggling of advanced weaponry into Iran.





Israel’s initial strikes, which began on June 13 under the codename Operation Rising Lion, targeted more than a dozen locations across Iran, including nuclear facilities, missile sites, and military leadership compounds.





The IDF used explosive-laden quadcopter drones, rockets, and precision-guided munitions, many of which had been smuggled into Iran over preceding months rather than manufactured locally. Mossad operatives had embedded assets and pre-positioned ordnance, enabling synchronized attacks on Iranian air defences and missile infrastructure.





During Operation Rising Lion, Israeli forces struck a range of high-value targets:





Nuclear Facilities: Israeli airstrikes damaged the Natanz uranium enrichment site and Isfahan’s uranium conversion facility, while Fordow was targeted but reportedly sustained little damage.





Military Leadership: Several senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were killed, including IRGC commander Hossein Salami and Armed Forces Chief Mohammad Bagheri.





Missile And Air Defence Sites: Precision-guided munitions and kamikaze drones destroyed radar arrays, missile guidance systems, and anti-aircraft batteries, clearing the way for Israeli jets.





A particularly notable operation was the Israeli Air Force’s strike on an Iranian refuelling aircraft at Mashhad Airport in eastern Iran, approximately 2,300 kilometres from Israel. This was described by the IDF as the longest-range strike since the beginning of Operation Rising Lion, aimed at establishing aerial superiority over Iranian airspace.





The IDF has warned that Iran continues to target Israeli civilians indiscriminately, emphasising that “all Israelis are targets for the Iranian regime”. In light of the ongoing threat of missile and drone attacks, the IDF Home Front Command has instructed all Israelis to remain close to shelters and minimize movement in public spaces. Civilian gatherings are prohibited, and schools and non-essential workplaces remain closed. The Home Front Command has implemented early warning systems to provide civilians with 10–30 minutes’ notice before expected missile impacts, and sirens will sound approximately 90 seconds before a strike.





The conflict is not limited to the Israel-Iran axis. Hamas recently triggered sirens in southern Israel by launching a projectile from Gaza, underscoring the multi-front nature of the ongoing hostilities. Israeli TV stations have speculated that the air force’s current operations are aimed at pre-empting an anticipated Iranian missile barrage, with strikes ongoing against surface-to-surface missile launch sites in central Iran.





The current escalation between Israel and Iran has reached unprecedented levels, with both sides employing advanced military technology and covert operations. Israel’s interception of over 100 Iranian UAVs demonstrates the effectiveness of its air defence systems, while its deep strikes inside Iran reveal the extent of its intelligence and operational reach. The situation remains highly volatile, with both nations bracing for further retaliatory actions and the civilian population in Israel remaining under strict precautionary measures.





Based On ANI Report







