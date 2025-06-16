PHOTO © 2025 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED





A significant development in China’s next-generation air combat programs has come to light with the emergence of a massive, low-observable flying wing aircraft at the highly secretive Malan test base in Xinjiang province.





This aircraft, captured in a satellite image dated May 14, 2025, represents the largest high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) drone seen to date in China, and possibly the world, with a wingspan of approximately 52 meters—comparable to the U.S. B-2 Spirit and larger than the B-21 Raider.





The aircraft was observed outside a newly constructed, sprawling facility to the east of the Malan base, which is known for its advanced unmanned aircraft development. This installation, built over the last two years, features a dense array of hangars in various sizes, including large bays reminiscent of those used for U.S. stealth bombers.





The variety of hangar sizes suggests the facility is intended to support a diverse ecosystem of next-generation air combat platforms, potentially including the H-20 stealth bomber, large stealth drones, the tri-engined J-36, the J-XDS fighter, and smaller tactical UAVs.





The aircraft itself is a flying wing design, a configuration favoured for its stealth qualities and low radar cross-section. Its wingspan of about 52 meters (170 feet) places it between the B-2 and the B-21 in size, but unlike those bombers, no cockpit is visible, indicating it is almost certainly unmanned. The planform is similar to the B-21, featuring clipped wingtips and a domed center section, which likely houses critical systems or engines. There are indications of small, angled vertical tails, possibly to enhance flight stability—a challenging aspect for large flying wing designs.





The aircraft’s design points to a focus on endurance at high altitude, with a relatively slender profile compared to manned bombers. The absence of visible air inlets or cockpit further supports the assessment that this is a HALE drone rather than a manned bomber like the H-20.





The deliberate exposure of this aircraft is notable. Given the constant surveillance by commercial and military satellites, it is unlikely that China would inadvertently reveal such a critical asset. Analysts suggest this could be a calculated move by Beijing to signal its rapid progress in next-generation air combat capabilities and to assert technological parity with the United States at a time of heightened global tensions. Alternatively, the aircraft could be a mock-up or decoy intended for information warfare and to confuse foreign intelligence efforts.





The emergence of such a large HALE stealth drone has significant strategic implications. It could dramatically enhance China’s ability to conduct persistent surveillance, targeting, and potentially strike operations deep into the Pacific, threatening U.S. naval and air assets as well as bases in the region. This aligns with broader trends in both Chinese and U.S. military development, where families of manned and unmanned platforms are designed to operate together as part of a next-generation air combat ecosystem.





While speculation exists that this aircraft could be the long-awaited H-20 stealth bomber, current evidence points more convincingly to it being an unmanned system. The H-20, still shrouded in secrecy, is expected to be a subsonic, flying wing strategic bomber with a range of at least 8,500 km and a payload of at least 10 tonnes, designed to threaten U.S. bases as far as Guam and Hawaii.





The aircraft at Malan, lacking a cockpit and with features optimised for endurance and stealth, fits the profile of a HALE drone rather than a manned intercontinental bomber.





The appearance of this massive stealth flying wing at the Malan base marks a major leap in China’s unmanned aerial capabilities. Whether intended as a deliberate signal or a genuine operational test, the aircraft demonstrates China’s commitment to fielding advanced, low-observable platforms that could reshape the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region. This development, alongside ongoing work on the H-20 and other next-generation systems, underscores the rapidly evolving and increasingly competitive nature of global airpower.





Based On The War Zone Report







