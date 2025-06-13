



In the early hours of June 13, 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the commencement of “Operation Rising Lion,” a large-scale military campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile infrastructure.





Netanyahu described the operation as a decisive move to eliminate what he called an existential threat posed by Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear weapons and missile programs. The strikes, which included attacks on Iran’s main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz and other key military sites, marked one of the most significant Israeli military actions against Iran in decades.





Netanyahu stated that Israel’s air force had struck multiple high-value targets, including nuclear scientists and senior Iranian military officials directly involved in weapons development. Among those reported killed were Hossein Salami, the chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards, and several prominent nuclear scientists. Eyewitnesses described explosions and black smoke rising from sites in Tehran and Natanz, while Iranian state media confirmed casualties and extensive damage.





The Israeli leader justified the operation by citing intelligence that Iran had amassed enough highly enriched uranium for up to nine nuclear bombs and had taken steps toward weaponization, potentially enabling it to build a nuclear weapon within months.





Netanyahu invoked the lessons of history, referencing the Holocaust and warning against repeating the mistakes of appeasement that preceded World War II. He declared, “Never again is now,” insisting that Israel would not allow a regime openly calling for its destruction to acquire nuclear arms.





Netanyahu emphasised that the Israeli campaign was not directed at the Iranian people but at the regime, which he accused of regional aggression and supporting proxy forces against Israel. He highlighted Iran’s missile development, warning that these weapons could soon be equipped with nuclear warheads, posing a threat not only to Israel but to Europe and the United States as well.





In response to the strikes, Iran closed its airspace and vowed “severe retaliation,” with the Revolutionary Guards promising to respond at a time and place of their choosing. Israel, anticipating missile and drone attacks, declared a nationwide state of emergency and heightened military readiness. The United States and other international actors distanced themselves from the operation, urging restraint and expressing concern over the risk of broader regional escalation.





Netanyahu concluded his address by thanking U.S. President Donald Trump for his past support in confronting Iran’s nuclear ambitions and called on the international community to recognise the gravity of the threat. He framed the operation as a pre-emptive act to secure Israel’s future and defend global civilization, asserting that history would judge this generation for its resolve in the face of danger.





