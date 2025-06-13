



Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi conducted a significant two-day visit to Nagpur, focusing on detailed inspections of both government and private defence manufacturing units. This visit comes at a crucial time as the Indian armed forces are intensifying efforts to develop and produce advanced long-range missiles, drones, and counter-drone systems, with the backdrop of recent operational requirements such as Operation Sindoor.





Admiral Tripathi’s itinerary began with an inspection of the BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) facility, a key joint venture between India and Russia that plays a pivotal role in the production of BrahMos missiles. BAPL’s Nagpur unit is one of its primary manufacturing sites alongside Hyderabad.





Following this, he visited Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL), a company specializing in ammunition and UAVs, and a supplier of propulsion systems for BrahMos missiles. SDAL is also engaged in manufacturing Pinaka rockets, Nagastra loitering munitions—which were notably used during Operation Sindoor—and various other types of ammunition.





The final stop was at JSR Dynamics, a newer entrant in the defence manufacturing sector, promoted by former IAF Vice-Chief Air Marshal (Retd) Shirish Deo. JSR Dynamics focuses on the development of air-launched glide weapons, miniature ground launch decoys, loitering munitions, long-range guided munitions, and diverse rocket launch systems.





The presence of such companies highlights Nagpur’s emergence as a major hub for ammunition and advanced weapon system manufacturing, with both legacy defence PSUs and private sector players expanding their capabilities and order books.





The significance of Admiral Tripathi’s visit is further underscored by the Indian Navy’s broader indigenisation drive under the “Make in India” initiative. Under his leadership, the Navy has formed task forces to collaborate with local industry, aiming to meet critical requirements for weapons and equipment, and to boost indigenous production for future naval platforms.





The Navy is preparing to place substantial orders, including ₹1.6 lakh crore worth of submarines, and is actively encouraging Indian vendors and shipyards to participate in large-scale defence projects.





Admiral Tripathi’s visit to Nagpur reflects a strategic push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, enhanced collaboration between the armed forces and domestic industry, and a focused effort to equip the Indian military with cutting-edge, indigenously developed weapon systems.





Based On TOI Report







