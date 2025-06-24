Iran’s army commanders attend a meeting in Zolfaghar central headquarters, Iran



In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, the Israeli Air Force launched a major series of airstrikes on Monday, June 23, 2025, targeting the core of Iranian regime control in Tehran.





According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), more than 50 fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence, struck a range of command centres and assets belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s Internal Security Forces. These organisations are central to maintaining the regime’s grip on power, defending homeland security, suppressing internal threats, and ensuring the stability of the Iranian government.





Key targets included the headquarters of the Basij, a central IRGC armed base responsible not only for military functions but also for enforcing Islamic law and reporting civilian violations to authorities.





The command center of the IRGC’s Thar-Allah Corps, which is specifically tasked with defending Tehran from security and internal threats, was also struck. Additional strikes hit the Alborz Corps, responsible for the security of several cities in the Tehran district, and the “Sayyed al-Shuhada” Corps, which is charged with homeland defence and suppressing internal dissent.





The Israeli military also confirmed attacks on the General Intelligence Directorate of the Internal Security Forces, which supervises internal security personnel and controls the flow of information and media within the organisation. In a significant symbolic and operational blow, the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran, known for holding political dissidents, journalists, human rights activists, and foreigners accused of espionage, was also targeted. Footage broadcast by Iranian state television showed the aftermath, including a shattered prison gate and emergency teams at the scene.





Furthermore, the IDF reported strikes on access roads to the Fordow nuclear facility, which had already been severely damaged by U.S. “bunker buster” strikes the previous night. These coordinated attacks were described by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz as targeting “regime targets and government repression bodies in the heart of Tehran,” with the explicit aim of punishing the Iranian leadership for missile attacks on Israel and deterring further aggression.





The Israeli operation follows a period of heightened tension, with Iran launching ballistic missiles at U.S. and Israeli targets, resulting in casualties and widespread disruption across the region. Israeli officials stated that these strikes were also pre-emptive, citing intelligence that Iran had reached a “point of no return” in its nuclear weapons program, with the capability to rapidly enrich uranium and assemble nuclear bombs.





The strikes are seen as a direct attempt to degrade Iran’s ability to coordinate military operations, suppress internal dissent, and pursue its nuclear ambitions, while also destabilising the regime’s leadership and potentially paving the way for internal change.





The aftermath of the strikes saw significant disruption in Tehran, including power outages and a reported exodus of residents from the capital amid fears of further escalation. The Israeli military warned civilians to avoid munitions production facilities and military bases, underscoring the seriousness of the ongoing conflict.





The Israeli Air Force’s operation marks a significant escalation in the confrontation with Iran, targeting the very institutions that underpin the regime’s control and signalling Israel’s resolve to counter both conventional and unconventional threats from Tehran.





Based On ANI Report







